Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

108 West Pomfret Street Available 08/06/20 Spacious Home in Downtown Carlisle - Enjoy this spacious 3 story home that features original hardwood floors in the living room and dining area and bedrooms. Off of the kitchen is an additional dining area with a great view into the the back yard to watch over your family while they have a campfire at the built-in fire pit. On the second story offers three bedrooms with a bathroom. The third floor features two more bedrooms. In the back yard is a garage which can be used for storage or to house your car. Do not miss out on this amazing home for your family!



Rent: $1,600

Security Deposit: $1,600

Application Fee: $35 (non-refundable)

www.NeidlingerRentals.com



We will also charge a $100 Move-In Processing Fee at lease signing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4322349)