Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors w/d hookup cable included oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center car wash area clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access media room garage cc payments conference room e-payments hot tub new construction online portal package receiving

Your new home awaits at Reserve at Southpointe Apartment Homes! With one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in a variety of layouts, there's one to suit your individual needs. In every beautiful apartment home, we offer stainless steel appliances, granite or quartz countertops, and an in-home washer and dryer. As a resident, you may enjoy our clubhouse, fitness center, theater room, swimming pool, and more! We are only 17 miles south of Pittsburgh and are conveniently located near I-79. We are in close proximity to many of the area's major employers, as well. Reserve is close to walking trails, Southpointe Golf Course, and the many restaurants and shopping options the area has to offer. Cats and dogs are welcome! Reserve at Southpointe is proud to be among the Elite 1% properties for online reputation from J Turner Research!