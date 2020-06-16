102 W Pike St

Amenities

parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great location!!! Corner lot and 1 block from center of town. 3500 sq ft of retail space on a highly traveled street. Additional 1500 sq ft of warehouse space available. There is 5,000 sq ft total. Building was renovated in 2009 and has metal ceilings that were beautifully restored. Beautiful floor, nicely painted and immediately available. Showroom is equipt with restroom and an additional sink and cabinetry. Public parking across the street, 32 spaces by Sarris library. This space would be great for a diner or would accommodate virtually any business.Newer furnace, plumbing and electric.PRESENTLY OCCUPIED BUT AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE LEASE.