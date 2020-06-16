All apartments in Canonsburg
Last updated March 20 2020 at 8:14 PM

102 W Pike St

102 West Pike Street · (724) 941-8680
Location

102 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, PA 15317

Price and availability

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great location!!! Corner lot and 1 block from center of town. 3500 sq ft of retail space on a highly traveled street. Additional 1500 sq ft of warehouse space available. There is 5,000 sq ft total. Building was renovated in 2009 and has metal ceilings that were beautifully restored. Beautiful floor, nicely painted and immediately available. Showroom is equipt with restroom and an additional sink and cabinetry. Public parking across the street, 32 spaces by Sarris library. This space would be great for a diner or would accommodate virtually any business.Newer furnace, plumbing and electric.PRESENTLY OCCUPIED BUT AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE LEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 W Pike St have any available units?
102 W Pike St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Canonsburg, PA.
Is 102 W Pike St currently offering any rent specials?
102 W Pike St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 W Pike St pet-friendly?
No, 102 W Pike St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Canonsburg.
Does 102 W Pike St offer parking?
Yes, 102 W Pike St does offer parking.
Does 102 W Pike St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 W Pike St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 W Pike St have a pool?
No, 102 W Pike St does not have a pool.
Does 102 W Pike St have accessible units?
No, 102 W Pike St does not have accessible units.
Does 102 W Pike St have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 W Pike St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 W Pike St have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 W Pike St does not have units with air conditioning.
