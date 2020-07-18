All apartments in Butler County
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:11 PM

125 Kaufman Run Blvd

125 Kaufman-Run Boulevard · (724) 776-2900
Location

125 Kaufman-Run Boulevard, Butler County, PA 16046

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Great 4 bedroom home available in the highly sought after Adams Ridge community! Enjoy the amazing amenities such as pool, playground & community center.Sidewalks to everything! The main level has tons of living space such as the formal dining room, living room, Eat-in kitchen that flows through to the family room which has a fireplace! Newer stove, microwave, stainless steel dishwasher & refrigerator. The kitchen leads out to the back deck with steps down to the yard. Powder room on the main floor completes this level. Upstairs is the master suite with vaulted ceiling, large walk-in closet & master bath with jet tub! Three additional bedrooms, full bath, and linen closet complete the upstairs. The finished basement area leads to the laundry space with extra storage under the steps. Another half bath is there in the basement! A pet may be considered with an additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Kaufman Run Blvd have any available units?
125 Kaufman Run Blvd has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 125 Kaufman Run Blvd have?
Some of 125 Kaufman Run Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Kaufman Run Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
125 Kaufman Run Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Kaufman Run Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 Kaufman Run Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 125 Kaufman Run Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 125 Kaufman Run Blvd offers parking.
Does 125 Kaufman Run Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Kaufman Run Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Kaufman Run Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 125 Kaufman Run Blvd has a pool.
Does 125 Kaufman Run Blvd have accessible units?
No, 125 Kaufman Run Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Kaufman Run Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Kaufman Run Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Kaufman Run Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Kaufman Run Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
