125 Kaufman Run Blvd

Great 4 bedroom home available in the highly sought after Adams Ridge community! Enjoy the amazing amenities such as pool, playground & community center.Sidewalks to everything! The main level has tons of living space such as the formal dining room, living room, Eat-in kitchen that flows through to the family room which has a fireplace! Newer stove, microwave, stainless steel dishwasher & refrigerator. The kitchen leads out to the back deck with steps down to the yard. Powder room on the main floor completes this level. Upstairs is the master suite with vaulted ceiling, large walk-in closet & master bath with jet tub! Three additional bedrooms, full bath, and linen closet complete the upstairs. The finished basement area leads to the laundry space with extra storage under the steps. Another half bath is there in the basement! A pet may be considered with an additional fee.