All apartments in Bucks County
Find more places like Newtown Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bucks County, PA
/
Newtown Place
Last updated July 15 2020 at 2:41 AM

Newtown Place

101 Cambridge Ln · (267) 751-3674
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

101 Cambridge Ln, Bucks County, PA 18940

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 148 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,820

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 120 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,840

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 196 · Avail. Oct 25

$1,840

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Newtown Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
internet access
Newtown Place features luxury garden apartments situated on a low-density site, with two-story construction and private entrances. Each unit has a washer and dryer, private storage and central air. Community amenities include two tennis courts, a tot lot and a 1.3 mile walking trail. Newtown Place enjoys a unique distinction as the only apartment rental community located in the renowned Council Rock School District. Newtown is known for its high quality of life, with the atmosphere in the heart of the borough downtown area. Newtown residents can spend their weekends relaxing and enjoying the quiet serene life-style found here after a busy work-week in New York City, New Jersey or Philadelphia.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 1.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 100 lbs Combined Weight
Parking Details: Surface Lot, 1 Space.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Newtown Place have any available units?
Newtown Place has 5 units available starting at $1,820 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Newtown Place have?
Some of Newtown Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Newtown Place currently offering any rent specials?
Newtown Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Newtown Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Newtown Place is pet friendly.
Does Newtown Place offer parking?
Yes, Newtown Place offers parking.
Does Newtown Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Newtown Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Newtown Place have a pool?
Yes, Newtown Place has a pool.
Does Newtown Place have accessible units?
No, Newtown Place does not have accessible units.
Does Newtown Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Newtown Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Newtown Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Newtown Place has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Newtown Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Park At Westminster
600 Valley Rd
Horsham, PA 18976
Dorchester
801 Willopenn Dr
Hatboro, PA 18966
Village Square
1600 Brookwood Dr
Eddington, PA 19020
Tareyton Estates
100 Barclay Court
Langhorne, PA 19047
Longview Gardens Apartments
1501 Woodbourne Road
Levittown, PA 19057
Fonthill Apartments
504 Fonthill Dr
Doylestown, PA 18901
Madison Court
1 Madison Avenue
Hatboro, PA 18974
Warrington Crossings
1700 Street Rd
Horsham, PA 18976

Similar Pages

Bucks County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAEaston, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Horsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAFlemington, NJDublin, PAEmmaus, PAPlymouth Meeting, PABlue Bell, PAFort Washington, PA
Audubon, PAJenkintown, PANewtown, PAWarminster Heights, PARockledge, PAFeasterville, PAAmbler, PACollegeville, PAWyncote, PABeverly, NJRoebling, NJBurlington, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity