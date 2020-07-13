Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry dishwasher furnished patio / balcony cable included carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center internet access

Newtown Place features luxury garden apartments situated on a low-density site, with two-story construction and private entrances. Each unit has a washer and dryer, private storage and central air. Community amenities include two tennis courts, a tot lot and a 1.3 mile walking trail. Newtown Place enjoys a unique distinction as the only apartment rental community located in the renowned Council Rock School District. Newtown is known for its high quality of life, with the atmosphere in the heart of the borough downtown area. Newtown residents can spend their weekends relaxing and enjoying the quiet serene life-style found here after a busy work-week in New York City, New Jersey or Philadelphia.