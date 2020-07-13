Newtown Place

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 1.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 100 lbs Combined Weight
Parking Details: Surface Lot, 1 Space.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.