913 Fairview Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Bright, fresh, and airy, this welcoming one-story home is everything you’ve been searching for and more! With neutral paint colors and plenty of natural light throughout, the interior offers an ideal blank canvas for any decorating style. Functional and turn-key, your inner chef is inspired to prepare delicious meals in the open kitchen. With updated baths and generously sized bedrooms, wake up refreshed and ready to conquer the world each and every day. During a warm and sunny day, spend time with loved ones under the covered patio, overlooking the spacious fenced-in yard. Schedule to view today before it’s gone!