Bucks County, PA
913 Fairview Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

913 Fairview Avenue

913 Fairview Avenue · (855) 440-8532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

913 Fairview Avenue, Bucks County, PA 19007

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1244 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bright, fresh, and airy, this welcoming one-story home is everything you’ve been searching for and more! With neutral paint colors and plenty of natural light throughout, the interior offers an ideal blank canvas for any decorating style. Functional and turn-key, your inner chef is inspired to prepare delicious meals in the open kitchen. With updated baths and generously sized bedrooms, wake up refreshed and ready to conquer the world each and every day. During a warm and sunny day, spend time with loved ones under the covered patio, overlooking the spacious fenced-in yard. Schedule to view today before it’s gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 Fairview Avenue have any available units?
913 Fairview Avenue has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 913 Fairview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
913 Fairview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Fairview Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 913 Fairview Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 913 Fairview Avenue offer parking?
No, 913 Fairview Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 913 Fairview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 Fairview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Fairview Avenue have a pool?
No, 913 Fairview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 913 Fairview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 913 Fairview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Fairview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 913 Fairview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 913 Fairview Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 913 Fairview Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
