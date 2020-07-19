4280 ERICA DRIVE

Amenities

Beautifully updated luxury home with a French provincial motif, originally built by Zaveta in the exclusive Buckingham Armitage subdivision. Fantastically remolded by this New York City owner, who, having found the love of his life back in New York is relocating there once again. While his heart belongs to her, the same loving spirit was put into the finishing touches in this one of a kind estate property. The lavish floor plan offers a spacious kitchen with granite countertops and super luxury Viking and SubZero appliances, multiple story great room with fabulous light coming in from the windows, a home office overlooking the natural fountained-graced pond and a sunken Platinum Series Jacuzzi in the Solarium off of the dinning room. Family room and living room each have a fireplace. On the second floor you will find a well-organized bedroom breakout that gives everyone their own privacy along with the Jack and Jill bathrooms, to the tray-ceilinged master. There is a finished basement space that also gives you even more room. Park everyone's car in the side entry three car garage. There's a fenced-in newly refurbished heated in-ground pool and a EPH Henry terraced entertaining area with custom stone fire pit perfect for outdoor entertaining in every season. Sitting well back from the cul de sac road, your privacy here is assured. With one of the best and high tech security systems installed here you can feel more than safe no matter the time of day or night. A valuable added feature is the home's Tesla approval for it's Solar Wall product that will provide energy savings for you in the future. World class Central Bucks Schools. Taxes under homesteading are only approximately $9,800 per year for the current owner. Just less than an hour to Princeton and Philadelphia and well less than 2 to NYC. Do not miss this opportunity.