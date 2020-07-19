All apartments in Bucks County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:56 AM

4280 ERICA DRIVE

4280 Erica Drive · (610) 791-4400
Location

4280 Erica Drive, Bucks County, PA 18902

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,995

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 5493 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautifully updated luxury home with a French provincial motif, originally built by Zaveta in the exclusive Buckingham Armitage subdivision. Fantastically remolded by this New York City owner, who, having found the love of his life back in New York is relocating there once again. While his heart belongs to her, the same loving spirit was put into the finishing touches in this one of a kind estate property. The lavish floor plan offers a spacious kitchen with granite countertops and super luxury Viking and SubZero appliances, multiple story great room with fabulous light coming in from the windows, a home office overlooking the natural fountained-graced pond and a sunken Platinum Series Jacuzzi in the Solarium off of the dinning room. Family room and living room each have a fireplace. On the second floor you will find a well-organized bedroom breakout that gives everyone their own privacy along with the Jack and Jill bathrooms, to the tray-ceilinged master. There is a finished basement space that also gives you even more room. Park everyone's car in the side entry three car garage. There's a fenced-in newly refurbished heated in-ground pool and a EPH Henry terraced entertaining area with custom stone fire pit perfect for outdoor entertaining in every season. Sitting well back from the cul de sac road, your privacy here is assured. With one of the best and high tech security systems installed here you can feel more than safe no matter the time of day or night. A valuable added feature is the home's Tesla approval for it's Solar Wall product that will provide energy savings for you in the future. World class Central Bucks Schools. Taxes under homesteading are only approximately $9,800 per year for the current owner. Just less than an hour to Princeton and Philadelphia and well less than 2 to NYC. Do not miss this opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4280 ERICA DRIVE have any available units?
4280 ERICA DRIVE has a unit available for $6,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4280 ERICA DRIVE have?
Some of 4280 ERICA DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4280 ERICA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4280 ERICA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4280 ERICA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4280 ERICA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bucks County.
Does 4280 ERICA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4280 ERICA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4280 ERICA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4280 ERICA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4280 ERICA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4280 ERICA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4280 ERICA DRIVE have accessible units?
Yes, 4280 ERICA DRIVE has accessible units.
Does 4280 ERICA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4280 ERICA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4280 ERICA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4280 ERICA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
