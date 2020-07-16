All apartments in Bucks County
Last updated May 27 2020 at 9:11 AM

1206 BARRY CT #717A

1206 Barry Court · (866) 677-6937
Location

1206 Barry Court, Bucks County, PA 18966

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
clubhouse
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
Bright & Sunny 2 BR, 2 Bath Tapestry 1st Floor Condo Offering newer appliances, Neutral Decor, Spacious Master with Full Bath, Living Room with Sliders to Private Patio with Storage area. Within Walking distance to the Pool and Clubhouse. Centrally Located, easy commute to Phila and NJ and Council Rock Schools. Apply online. See Documents Section for Instructions to complete Application. Financial Responsibilities: 1st Month, plus two month's security deposit. Pets possible on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 BARRY CT #717A have any available units?
1206 BARRY CT #717A has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1206 BARRY CT #717A have?
Some of 1206 BARRY CT #717A's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 BARRY CT #717A currently offering any rent specials?
1206 BARRY CT #717A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 BARRY CT #717A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1206 BARRY CT #717A is pet friendly.
Does 1206 BARRY CT #717A offer parking?
Yes, 1206 BARRY CT #717A offers parking.
Does 1206 BARRY CT #717A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 BARRY CT #717A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 BARRY CT #717A have a pool?
Yes, 1206 BARRY CT #717A has a pool.
Does 1206 BARRY CT #717A have accessible units?
No, 1206 BARRY CT #717A does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 BARRY CT #717A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1206 BARRY CT #717A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1206 BARRY CT #717A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1206 BARRY CT #717A does not have units with air conditioning.
