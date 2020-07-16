1206 BARRY CT #717A

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool

Bright & Sunny 2 BR, 2 Bath Tapestry 1st Floor Condo Offering newer appliances, Neutral Decor, Spacious Master with Full Bath, Living Room with Sliders to Private Patio with Storage area. Within Walking distance to the Pool and Clubhouse. Centrally Located, easy commute to Phila and NJ and Council Rock Schools. Apply online. See Documents Section for Instructions to complete Application. Financial Responsibilities: 1st Month, plus two month's security deposit. Pets possible on a case by case basis.