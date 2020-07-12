Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated furnished in unit laundry extra storage oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage on-site laundry e-payments internet access online portal

Welcome Home to The Villas at Bryn Mawr! The community offers spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with open floor plans, hardwood floors and NEW smart home technlogy. Nestled back on several acres of mature trees with abundant green space, living here offers a serene setting with plenty of opportunities for relaxing al fresco or enjoying a walk your pet. Amenities await including an on-site fitness center,The Grove courtyard with grills, foosball, ping pong and lounge areas, swimming pool with extended season, bike share, dog park, outdoor fitness stations, and many more community enhancements are underway! Undergraduate, Graduate and Law Students encouraged to apply with nearby proximity to Villanova University, Cabrini University, Eastern University, Rosemont College, Bryn Mawr College, Haverford College, Harcum College and more. Prepare to be entertained at nearby shopping, and dining on Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, Ardmore and King of Prussia. You have convenient access to majo