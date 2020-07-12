All apartments in Bryn Mawr
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 PM

The Villas at Bryn Mawr

Open Now until 6pm
105 Charles Dr H1 · (484) 202-6302
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

105 Charles Dr H1, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
Bryn Mawr

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10605 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit 108L3 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 100J3 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

See 44+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105A3 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 105A4 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 203C4 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 27+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Villas at Bryn Mawr.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
furnished
in unit laundry
extra storage
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
on-site laundry
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Welcome Home to The Villas at Bryn Mawr! The community offers spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with open floor plans, hardwood floors and NEW smart home technlogy. Nestled back on several acres of mature trees with abundant green space, living here offers a serene setting with plenty of opportunities for relaxing al fresco or enjoying a walk your pet. Amenities await including an on-site fitness center,The Grove courtyard with grills, foosball, ping pong and lounge areas, swimming pool with extended season, bike share, dog park, outdoor fitness stations, and many more community enhancements are underway! Undergraduate, Graduate and Law Students encouraged to apply with nearby proximity to Villanova University, Cabrini University, Eastern University, Rosemont College, Bryn Mawr College, Haverford College, Harcum College and more. Prepare to be entertained at nearby shopping, and dining on Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, Ardmore and King of Prussia. You have convenient access to majo

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9 or 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
Dogs
rent: $50 (small dog), $75 (Large Dog)
restrictions: Breed and weight restrictions may apply. For more information speak with your Leasing Consultants for further details.
Cats
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Open Lot: $25, Unassigned Garage Parking $175. Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Villas at Bryn Mawr have any available units?
The Villas at Bryn Mawr has 77 units available starting at $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Villas at Bryn Mawr have?
Some of The Villas at Bryn Mawr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Villas at Bryn Mawr currently offering any rent specials?
The Villas at Bryn Mawr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Villas at Bryn Mawr pet-friendly?
Yes, The Villas at Bryn Mawr is pet friendly.
Does The Villas at Bryn Mawr offer parking?
Yes, The Villas at Bryn Mawr offers parking.
Does The Villas at Bryn Mawr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Villas at Bryn Mawr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Villas at Bryn Mawr have a pool?
Yes, The Villas at Bryn Mawr has a pool.
Does The Villas at Bryn Mawr have accessible units?
No, The Villas at Bryn Mawr does not have accessible units.
Does The Villas at Bryn Mawr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Villas at Bryn Mawr has units with dishwashers.
Does The Villas at Bryn Mawr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Villas at Bryn Mawr has units with air conditioning.
