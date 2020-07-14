AVE Newtown Square

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: No application fee
Deposit: No security deposit with an accepted credit check
Move-in Fees: $550-one bedroom; $650-two bedroom; $750-three bedroom
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $500
rent: $35
restrictions: Please call for breed restrictions
Parking Details: Two buildings have underground garage parking included in the rent and two buildings have surface parking.
Storage Details: Various sizes available ranging from $35-$300
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.