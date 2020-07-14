Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse courtyard fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage car charging cc payments coffee bar concierge dog park e-payments guest parking guest suite internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

Live better at AVE Newtown Square! Our modern and spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are minutes from eclectic dining, renowned shopping, beautiful parks, and live entertainment. Commuters will appreciate our convenient location to transit, only 7 miles from local SEPTA stations Haverford and Paoli, and only 13 miles from Philadelphia 30th Street Station, which provides Amtrak service up and down the Northeast Corridor from Boston to Washington DC. The community is right off Route 252 and close to I-76, I-95, and the PA Turnpike. Our amenities and services are unparalleled. Work out in our 24-hour fitness studio or find your balance in our yoga room. Dine al fresco using our fully equipped outdoor kitchen and bar or grab some steaks and skewers and use any of our five grilling stations located throughout the courtyards. Relax poolside or cozy up to one of our fire pit lounges.