Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

AVE Newtown Square

7000 Cornerstone Drive · (610) 557-8249
Location

7000 Cornerstone Drive, Broomall, PA 19073

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5214 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,698

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 707 sqft

Unit 8110 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,994

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8305 · Avail. Sep 4

$2,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1102 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AVE Newtown Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
car charging
cc payments
coffee bar
concierge
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
guest suite
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
Live better at AVE Newtown Square! Our modern and spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are minutes from eclectic dining, renowned shopping, beautiful parks, and live entertainment. Commuters will appreciate our convenient location to transit, only 7 miles from local SEPTA stations Haverford and Paoli, and only 13 miles from Philadelphia 30th Street Station, which provides Amtrak service up and down the Northeast Corridor from Boston to Washington DC. The community is right off Route 252 and close to I-76, I-95, and the PA Turnpike. Our amenities and services are unparalleled. Work out in our 24-hour fitness studio or find your balance in our yoga room. Dine al fresco using our fully equipped outdoor kitchen and bar or grab some steaks and skewers and use any of our five grilling stations located throughout the courtyards. Relax poolside or cozy up to one of our fire pit lounges.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: No application fee
Deposit: No security deposit with an accepted credit check
Move-in Fees: $550-one bedroom; $650-two bedroom; $750-three bedroom
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $500
rent: $35
restrictions: Please call for breed restrictions
Parking Details: Two buildings have underground garage parking included in the rent and two buildings have surface parking.
Storage Details: Various sizes available ranging from $35-$300
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does AVE Newtown Square have any available units?
AVE Newtown Square has 3 units available starting at $1,698 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does AVE Newtown Square have?
Some of AVE Newtown Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AVE Newtown Square currently offering any rent specials?
AVE Newtown Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is AVE Newtown Square pet-friendly?
Yes, AVE Newtown Square is pet friendly.
Does AVE Newtown Square offer parking?
Yes, AVE Newtown Square offers parking.
Does AVE Newtown Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AVE Newtown Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AVE Newtown Square have a pool?
Yes, AVE Newtown Square has a pool.
Does AVE Newtown Square have accessible units?
Yes, AVE Newtown Square has accessible units.
Does AVE Newtown Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AVE Newtown Square has units with dishwashers.
Does AVE Newtown Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, AVE Newtown Square has units with air conditioning.
