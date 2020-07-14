5200 HILLTOP DRIVE

Amenities

Popular Hilltop 2nd Floor 1 Bedroom Condo that has been recently renovated. New interior paint, new carpeting, new front doors, new ceramic tiled bathroom, new kitchen with dishwasher, microwave electric stove and refrigerator. This unit has sliding doors to a balcony/deck and is easy access to the parking lot. Also, included in rent is the association pool and other amenities. Tenant responsible for electric & cable. Cold water included. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. All applicants are required to pay $50 each at time of application submission for credit check, criminal background check and any prior eviction notice check. Credit scores are required are to 650 or higher and good job history as part of approval process.