Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

5200 HILLTOP DRIVE

5200 Oak Drive · (610) 316-9623
Location

5200 Oak Drive, Brookhaven, PA 19015

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit FF15 · Avail. now

$975

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Popular Hilltop 2nd Floor 1 Bedroom Condo that has been recently renovated. New interior paint, new carpeting, new front doors, new ceramic tiled bathroom, new kitchen with dishwasher, microwave electric stove and refrigerator. This unit has sliding doors to a balcony/deck and is easy access to the parking lot. Also, included in rent is the association pool and other amenities. Tenant responsible for electric & cable. Cold water included. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. All applicants are required to pay $50 each at time of application submission for credit check, criminal background check and any prior eviction notice check. Credit scores are required are to 650 or higher and good job history as part of approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

