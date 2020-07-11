All apartments in Brodheadsville
Find more places like 1288 Bunny Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brodheadsville, PA
/
1288 Bunny Ln
Last updated July 11 2020 at 11:00 AM

1288 Bunny Ln

1288 Bunny Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1288 Bunny Lane, Brodheadsville, PA 18322

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Two Bedroom one bath ranch home for lease, recently renovated with a brand NEW kitchen, flooring and paint. Lease includes all appliances, water, sewer and snow removal. Located close to town and schools. Sorry NO pets....Sorry NO pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1288 Bunny Ln have any available units?
1288 Bunny Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brodheadsville, PA.
What amenities does 1288 Bunny Ln have?
Some of 1288 Bunny Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1288 Bunny Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1288 Bunny Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1288 Bunny Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1288 Bunny Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brodheadsville.
Does 1288 Bunny Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1288 Bunny Ln offers parking.
Does 1288 Bunny Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1288 Bunny Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1288 Bunny Ln have a pool?
No, 1288 Bunny Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1288 Bunny Ln have accessible units?
No, 1288 Bunny Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1288 Bunny Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1288 Bunny Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1288 Bunny Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1288 Bunny Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Allentown, PABethlehem, PALansdale, PAEaston, PADoylestown, PAPhillipsburg, NJHarleysville, PAWashington, NJEmmaus, PAMacungie, PAPerkasie, PANewton, NJ
Hatfield, PAFlemington, NJSellersville, PABreinigsville, PAChalfont, PAClinton, NJPen Argyl, PAEast Stroudsburg, PAScranton, PAQuakertown, PAMoosic, PADunmore, PA
Wilkes-Barre, PAOld Forge, PAPanther Valley, NJPittston, PAHigh Bridge, NJHackettstown, NJDublin, PASouderton, PAClarks Summit, PAKulpsville, PAMontgomeryville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeSussex County Community College
Lehigh University