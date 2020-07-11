1288 Bunny Ln

Amenities

Two Bedroom one bath ranch home for lease, recently renovated with a brand NEW kitchen, flooring and paint. Lease includes all appliances, water, sewer and snow removal. Located close to town and schools. Sorry NO pets....Sorry NO pets