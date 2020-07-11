Two Bedroom one bath ranch home for lease, recently renovated with a brand NEW kitchen, flooring and paint. Lease includes all appliances, water, sewer and snow removal. Located close to town and schools. Sorry NO pets....Sorry NO pets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1288 Bunny Ln have any available units?
1288 Bunny Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brodheadsville, PA.
What amenities does 1288 Bunny Ln have?
Some of 1288 Bunny Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1288 Bunny Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1288 Bunny Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.