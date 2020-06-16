All apartments in Bristol
Find more places like 423 Radcliffe Street - B3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bristol, PA
/
423 Radcliffe Street - B3
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:37 PM

423 Radcliffe Street - B3

423 Radcliffe Street · (856) 222-1220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bristol
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

423 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, PA 19007

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Check out this spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Historic Bristol Borough! This apartment features wall to wall carpet, a large shared yard space, completely updated and is located across the street from the Delaware River where there are tons of weddings and activities. Also a short walk from great shopping and dining on Mill Street. This apartment is not only close to the best restaurants and bars but this is truly an up and coming millennials town of its own with huge annual festivals all walking distance from your apartment! This is a great place for young adults, with amazing cocktails at Mills St Cantina and the best coffee in the world at Calm Waters Cafe. Come check out this apartment before its too late!

To schedule a showing for this property, click this link: http://tour.promanaged.us/schedule/?p=212

Questions? Call or text us at 856-222-1220

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 Radcliffe Street - B3 have any available units?
423 Radcliffe Street - B3 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 423 Radcliffe Street - B3 have?
Some of 423 Radcliffe Street - B3's amenities include recently renovated, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 Radcliffe Street - B3 currently offering any rent specials?
423 Radcliffe Street - B3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 Radcliffe Street - B3 pet-friendly?
No, 423 Radcliffe Street - B3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bristol.
Does 423 Radcliffe Street - B3 offer parking?
No, 423 Radcliffe Street - B3 does not offer parking.
Does 423 Radcliffe Street - B3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 Radcliffe Street - B3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 Radcliffe Street - B3 have a pool?
No, 423 Radcliffe Street - B3 does not have a pool.
Does 423 Radcliffe Street - B3 have accessible units?
No, 423 Radcliffe Street - B3 does not have accessible units.
Does 423 Radcliffe Street - B3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 Radcliffe Street - B3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 423 Radcliffe Street - B3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 423 Radcliffe Street - B3 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 423 Radcliffe Street - B3?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bristol 1 BedroomsBristol 3 Bedrooms
Bristol Apartments with Balcony
Bristol Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PALevittown, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Glassboro, NJPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJ
Narberth, PALeisuretowne, NJLambertville, NJEllisburg, NJFranklin Park, NJPine Hill, NJPaulsboro, NJMontgomeryville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Rowan University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity