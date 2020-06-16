423 Radcliffe Street - B3

Amenities

recently renovated carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator recently renovated

Check out this spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Historic Bristol Borough! This apartment features wall to wall carpet, a large shared yard space, completely updated and is located across the street from the Delaware River where there are tons of weddings and activities. Also a short walk from great shopping and dining on Mill Street. This apartment is not only close to the best restaurants and bars but this is truly an up and coming millennials town of its own with huge annual festivals all walking distance from your apartment! This is a great place for young adults, with amazing cocktails at Mills St Cantina and the best coffee in the world at Calm Waters Cafe. Come check out this apartment before its too late!



