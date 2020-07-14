All apartments in Bridgewater
Find more places like 300 Bridge St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bridgewater, PA
/
300 Bridge St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

300 Bridge St

300 Bridge Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

300 Bridge Street, Bridgewater, PA 15009

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Adorable second floor two large bedroom apartment in the quaint town of Bridgewater! Close to Beaver, 376, cracker plant, food, entertainment, etc! Rent includes garbage & sewage. NO PETS, NOT SMOKING. A $40 application fee is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Bridge St have any available units?
300 Bridge St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bridgewater, PA.
Is 300 Bridge St currently offering any rent specials?
300 Bridge St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Bridge St pet-friendly?
No, 300 Bridge St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bridgewater.
Does 300 Bridge St offer parking?
No, 300 Bridge St does not offer parking.
Does 300 Bridge St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Bridge St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Bridge St have a pool?
No, 300 Bridge St does not have a pool.
Does 300 Bridge St have accessible units?
No, 300 Bridge St does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Bridge St have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Bridge St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Bridge St have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Bridge St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PANiles, OHUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PA
Coraopolis, PABridgeville, PAAvalon, PACarnegie, PAMcKees Rocks, PACastle Shannon, PAAmbridge, PANew Castle, PACrafton, PASharpsburg, PABoardman, OH
Mount Oliver, PASteubenville, OHYoungstown, OHAspinwall, PABrentwood, PAWilkinsburg, PASwissvale, PAWashington, PAMcKeesport, PAAustintown, OHGirard, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University