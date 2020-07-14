300 Bridge St

Adorable second floor two large bedroom apartment in the quaint town of Bridgewater! Close to Beaver, 376, cracker plant, food, entertainment, etc! Rent includes garbage & sewage. NO PETS, NOT SMOKING. A $40 application fee is required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
