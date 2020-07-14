All apartments in Bridgeville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Valleyfield

3520 Washington Pike · (412) 593-5432
Location

3520 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 605 · Avail. Sep 7

$805

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Valleyfield.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
Valleyfield invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Valleyfield provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Bridgeville. Our spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartments provide the quality and comfort you deserve for a premier lifestyle.

Valleyfield is an ideal location for local opportunities. Our home features and community highlights are guaranteed to make you love Valleyfield. Your new home will have the perfect combination of a quiet community and be just minutes from experiencing life in downtown Bridgeville.

Bridgeville boasts great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, cultural, and worship options all within close proximity to your new home. Valleyfield is located within minutes of all the opportunities that Bridgeville has to offer. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores, and convenient banks are within a few miles from Valleyfield!

Our responsive

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per adult applicant
Deposit: $150 Deposit
Move-in Fees: $100 Administrative Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $350
limit:
rent: $35
restrictions:
Parking Details: Covered lot. Additional Guest parking at no cost.
Storage Details: Each Unit has attic storage

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Valleyfield have any available units?
Valleyfield has a unit available for $805 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Valleyfield have?
Some of Valleyfield's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Valleyfield currently offering any rent specials?
Valleyfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Valleyfield pet-friendly?
Yes, Valleyfield is pet friendly.
Does Valleyfield offer parking?
Yes, Valleyfield offers parking.
Does Valleyfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, Valleyfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Valleyfield have a pool?
No, Valleyfield does not have a pool.
Does Valleyfield have accessible units?
Yes, Valleyfield has accessible units.
Does Valleyfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Valleyfield has units with dishwashers.
Does Valleyfield have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Valleyfield has units with air conditioning.

