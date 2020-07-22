Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 12:51 PM

107 Apartments for rent in Bridgeville, PA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Bridgeville offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike... Read Guide >
Last updated July 22 at 09:46 AM
52 Units Available
The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Evalee in Bethel Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 12:11 PM
16 Units Available
The Ashby at South Hills Village Station
1100 Village Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,363
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,417
1330 sqft
Just minutes from the movie theater and across from South Hills Village. Smoke-free community with car wash area and eco-friendly landscaping. Gourmet kitchens, smart thermostats and energy-efficient appliances.
Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
14 Units Available
Park West 205
1000 Park West Place, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1363 sqft
At Park West 205, you won’t have to compromise when choosing your new home. Whether it’s a convenient location, an affordable price point, or a custom luxury design at the top of your wish list, Park West 205 has you covered.
Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
71 Units Available
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$785
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
907 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
99 Parker Dr Unit 11
99 Parker Dr, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
Remodeled 2BR apartment situated in the neighborhoods of Mt.

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
5331 Main St Rear
5331 Main Street, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$550
3 ROOMS AND A BATH ATOP A 2 CAR GARAGE. - Property Id: 297460 FOR RENT BETHEL PARK SMALL APT. ABOVE A 2 CAR GARAGE 3 ROOMS AND A BATH REFRIDGE AND STOVE WASHER AND DRYER ALL REMODELED 2 YEARS AGO $550 PLUS UTIL. $250.

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
413 Longridge Dr
413 Longridge Drive, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Available 08/15/20 Beautiful Home in Mt. Lebanon - Property Id: 320483 Centrally located stone charmer in the heart of Mt.

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
110 Newburn Dr Apt 5
110 Newburn Dr, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$895
Beautiful one bedroom apartment w/ * Hardwood floors throughout * Central Air * Fully equipped kitchen appliances * Fantastic natural light throughout apartment $895 base + $35 parking + $100 gas and electric = $1125 (RLNE5935764)

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
110 Newburn Dr Apt 2
110 Newburn Drive, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$895
Fabulous 1 bedroom aparment. Convenient to Atria's and public transportation. Walkable neighborhood. Close to Beverly Shoppes and entertainment.

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
2440 Washington Rd
2440 Washington Road, Upper St. Clair, PA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
Massive 5BR/4.5 Bath home in revered Upper St. Clair! While great for entertaining, this set-back home also allows plenty of privacy to do your own thing.

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
104 Newburn Dr Apt 5
104 Newburn Dr, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mt. Lebanon: 104 Newburn Drive 2, Bedroom 1 Bathroom Fabulous 1 bedroom unit w balcony. Convenient to Atria’s and public transportation. Walkable neighborhood. Close to Beverly Shoppes and entertainment.

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
222 Mt Lebanon Blvd
222 Mount Lebanon Boulevard, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Luxurious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Mt. Lebanon half duplex available for rent. This light-filled home is perfect for small families looking to be in the esteemed Mt. Lebanon school district or for city commuters.

Last updated July 22 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
209 Gilkeson Rd
209 Gilkeson Road, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful 3 BR, 1.

Last updated July 22 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
152 Arla Drive
152 Arla Drive, Green Tree, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
WOW Cape cod featuring updated eat in kitchen, s/s appliances, granite counter tops, under counter lighting. Hardwood flooring 1st and second floor Newer carpet lower level and walk out to yard. 1st floor bedroom or den.

Last updated July 22 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
1293 MANOR DRIVE
1293 Manor Drive, Upper St. Clair, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
MOVE RIGHT IN, LARGE LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM, LAUNDRY ROOM OFF LARGE EQUIPPED KITCHEN; FOR ADDED CONVENIENCE IS A NEWER LARGE PATIO OFF KITCHEN OVERLOOKING A PRIVATE BACK YARD;KITCHEN IS OPEN TO A LARGE FAMILYROOM WITH LOG BURNING FIREPLACE;

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
278 Quail Run
278 Quail Run Rd, Washington County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1000 sqft
UPDATED! 2 Bed Townhouse in PETERS TOWNSHIP - Property Id: 20043 UPDATED 2 BED TOWN Peters Township - Quail Run $1049.
Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
23 Units Available
Chroma Apartments
1360 Martha Street, Highlands Ranch, CO
Studio
$1,650
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,448
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,968
1185 sqft
Illuminate your life at Chroma Apartments in Highlands Ranch, where modern spaces complement a full spectrum of amenities for active lifestyles.
Last updated July 22 at 12:16 PM
50 Units Available
Baldwin
The Alden South Hills
5492 Youngridge Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
721 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. Upgraded apartments are available. Units feature black appliances and spacious layouts. Leland Park and Curry Hollow Center are both nearby.
Last updated July 22 at 12:06 PM
9 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Encore on 7th
100 7th St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The sights, the sounds, the culture, the tradition; The Encore on 7th indulges, explores and exemplifies everything downtown Pittsburgh has to offer.
Last updated July 22 at 12:19 PM
27 Units Available
Northshore
Heinz at 950 North Shore
950 Progress St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1240 sqft
Heinz at 950 North Shore is Pittsburgh’s newest luxury lofts and apartments. We offer spacious one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans ranging from 443 to 1,793 sq. ft. that are designed for your lifestyle, comfort, and convenience.
Last updated July 22 at 12:31 PM
15 Units Available
Southside Flats
The Flats at Southside Works
2635 East Carson Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1219 sqft
The Flats @ SouthSide Works offers modern city living within walking distance of all the shopping, dining and fun that SouthSide Works has to offer.
Last updated July 22 at 12:16 PM
1 Unit Available
Duquesne Heights
Grandview Pointe
1411 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,816
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We don't just rent apartments; we provide a better living experience. Centrally located atop Mount Washington, Grandview Pointe combines a prestigious address with luxury living.
Last updated July 22 at 12:28 PM
366 Units Available
Lindenbrooke
600 Royal Dr, South Park, WY
1 Bedroom
$962
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
839 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
953 sqft
With manicured lawns and carefully planned landscaping to Located in Bethel Park, PA, in the South Hills of Pittsburgh, Lindenbrooke apartments feature beautiful landscaping and scenery on 46 acres, on-site property management, and quiet
Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
37 Units Available
Reserve at Southpointe
1000 Meadow Ln, Canonsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1390 sqft
Prime location just off of I-79. Luxurious apartments include granite counters, ice maker, in-unit laundry, ceiling fan, and fireplace. Community offers tenants 24-hour gym, clubhouse, and conference room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Bridgeville, PA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Bridgeville offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Bridgeville. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Bridgeville can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

