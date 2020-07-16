Apartment List
/
PA
/
bridgeville
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:00 AM

90 Apartments for rent in Bridgeville, PA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bridgeville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
325 Center Street
325 Center Street, Bridgeville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
This charming vintage brick home in the heart of Bridgeville features updates throughout. Hardwood floors, fresh paint, stainless steel appliances with a dishwasher, new gas heat and central air.
Results within 1 mile of Bridgeville

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2158 Meadowmont Dr
2158 Meadowmont Drive, Upper St. Clair, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
FABULOUS LARGE 4 BEDROOM HOME LOCATED IN THE DESIRABLE MONTCLAIR ESTATES WHICH HAS A SWIMMING POOL TO ENJOY WITH FAMILY & FRIENDS;HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT,THE CENTER HALL LEADS TO A LARGE EAT-IN EQUIPPED KITCHEN W/ A NEW FANTASTIC STAINLESS
Results within 5 miles of Bridgeville
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
60 Units Available
The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Evalee in Bethel Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
23 Units Available
Torrente
2565 Boyce Plaza Rd, Upper St. Clair, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1126 sqft
Experience the best in luxury living with breathtaking creek and woodland views offering plenty of privacy, not often found in apartment living. Our unique Upper St.

1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
579 Clifton Road
579 Clifton Road, Bethel Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1836 sqft
Available July 22nd. 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home located in Bethel Park. Hardwood floors throughout. 2 car garage. Tiered backyard. Bethel Park School District. Pet permitted at Landlord discretion.

1 of 13

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
3309 Bethel Church Road
3309 Bethel Church Road, Bethel Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1911 sqft
4 Bedroom Home located in Bethel Park. Open floor plan, hardwood floors, kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove and eat-in countertop. 1 oversized garage. Private rear patio, Close to everything. 'T' and South Hills Village.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
320 Knox Ave
320 Knox Avenue, Carnegie, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Available 10/01/20 Fully Furnished 4 Bedroom House! - Property Id: 148826 This beautifully appointed four bedroom home is located on a quiet street, central to all points.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
5331 Main St Rear
5331 Main Street, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$550
3 ROOMS AND A BATH ATOP A 2 CAR GARAGE. - Property Id: 297460 FOR RENT BETHEL PARK SMALL APT. ABOVE A 2 CAR GARAGE 3 ROOMS AND A BATH REFRIDGE AND STOVE WASHER AND DRYER ALL REMODELED 2 YEARS AGO $550 PLUS UTIL. $250.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
104 Newburn Dr Apt 5
104 Newburn Dr, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mt. Lebanon: 104 Newburn Drive 2, Bedroom 1 Bathroom Fabulous 1 bedroom unit w balcony. Convenient to Atria’s and public transportation. Walkable neighborhood. Close to Beverly Shoppes and entertainment.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
95 Long Drive
95 Long Drive, Upper St. Clair, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
This amazing cape cod is located in the Upper St.

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2445 Old Greentree Rd Unit 3A
2445 Old Greentree Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2.5 BR / 2 Bath Condo in Greentree. Katherine Manor is located on the Scott Twp/Mt. Lebanon line. Located 1/4 mile from Scott Town Center. PAT bus service steps from the parking lot.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
110 Newburn Dr Apt 2
110 Newburn Drive, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$895
Fabulous 1 bedroom aparment. Convenient to Atria's and public transportation. Walkable neighborhood. Close to Beverly Shoppes and entertainment.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
152 Arla Drive
152 Arla Drive, Green Tree, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
WOW Cape cod featuring updated eat in kitchen, s/s appliances, granite counter tops, under counter lighting. Hardwood flooring 1st and second floor Newer carpet lower level and walk out to yard. 1st floor bedroom or den.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1235 McNeilly Road
1235 Mcneilly Avenue, Dormont, PA
2 Bedrooms
$890
DARLING 2 Bedroom in DORMONT! - Property Id: 231420 DARLING 2nd Floor Duplex Apartment! Gleaming Hardwood Floors through this spacious Unit. Large Living Room, Huge Eat in Kitchen Fully Equipped with Gas Stove.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
110 Newburn Dr Apt 5
110 Newburn Dr, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$895
Beautiful one bedroom apartment w/ * Hardwood floors throughout * Central Air * Fully equipped kitchen appliances * Fantastic natural light throughout apartment $895 base + $35 parking + $100 gas and electric = $1125 (RLNE5935764)

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
957 Castle Shannon Blvd
957 Castle Shannon Boulevard, Castle Shannon, PA
Studio
$1,200
Lovely private 4 room, 1st floor office located in a free standing updated Victorian house. Features include powder room, wet bar, decorative fireplaces, hardwood floors, & off-street parking. Convenient to T stop.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
413 Longridge Dr
413 Longridge Drive, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Available 08/15/20 Beautiful Home in Mt. Lebanon - Property Id: 320483 Centrally located stone charmer in the heart of Mt.
Results within 10 miles of Bridgeville
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
5 Units Available
Avalon
The Avalon Apartment Homes
841 California Ave, Avalon, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1134 sqft
Your new home awaits at The Avalon Apartments! Our beautiful, award-winning high-rise building with spectacular city views is nestled in a cozy suburb, just minutes away from downtown Pittsburgh, shopping, parks, and much more! Our community
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
33 Units Available
Troy Hill
Heinz Lofts
300 Heinz St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,465
1542 sqft
Added to the list of Pittsburgh historic landmarks in 2004, our unique Strip District apartments boast stunning 1890s architecture on the outside, with sleek contemporary interiors and upgraded modern amenities.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
4 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Venue
625 Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$2,835
1890 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Venue in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
46 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Pennsylvanian
1100 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,007
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,134
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1125 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from Penn Station and the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Apartments feature amenities like hardwood floors, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Luxury community includes parking, valet service and gym.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
39 Units Available
Reserve at Southpointe
1000 Meadow Ln, Canonsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1390 sqft
Prime location just off of I-79. Luxurious apartments include granite counters, ice maker, in-unit laundry, ceiling fan, and fireplace. Community offers tenants 24-hour gym, clubhouse, and conference room.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 12:32 AM
39 Units Available
Fairywood
Emerald Gardens
2400 Village Road, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$815
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1020 sqft
Where Luxury and Affordability Meet. Located on 48 lush, wooded acres, you'll be surrounded by the natural beauty and serenity of country living together with the ease of city living.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
35 Units Available
Ridge at Robinson
1501 Meredith Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1465 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe accessible grounds offer fitness classes, pet-spa, gym, pool and more. Excellent location- near Giant Eagle Market District, LA Fitness, Cinemark and downtown Pittsburgh amenities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bridgeville, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bridgeville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Bridgeville 1 BedroomsBridgeville 3 BedroomsBridgeville Accessible Apartments
Bridgeville Apartments with BalconiesBridgeville Apartments with Parking
Bridgeville Dog Friendly ApartmentsBridgeville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAAliquippa, PA
Canonsburg, PACoraopolis, PAAvalon, PACarnegie, PAGreensburg, PAMcKees Rocks, PACastle Shannon, PAMount Oliver, PAWilkinsburg, PAAspinwall, PA
Brentwood, PASwissvale, PAAmbridge, PASharpsburg, PAMcKeesport, PAUniontown, PACrafton, PASteubenville, OHWashington, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University