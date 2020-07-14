All apartments in Breinigsville
Autumn Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 AM

Autumn Park

1063 Mosser Rd · (610) 510-7320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1063 Mosser Rd, Breinigsville, PA 18031
Trexlertown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1063 Mosser Road K-204 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1372 sqft

Unit 1063 Mosser Road V-207 · Avail. Oct 15

$1,665

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1725 sqft

Unit 1063 Mosser Road H-201 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,665

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1725 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Autumn Park.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
accessible
business center
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Relax and enjoy living at Autumn Park. This spectacular community of distinctive one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes, nestled in a country setting, offers unique spacious floor plans with select homes featuring garages, lavish oval soaking tubs & fireplaces. Our beautiful clubhouse includes a fitness center, Great Room, internet cafe with free WiFi, fax, printing, and copy service, outdoor swimming pool with heated spa, fire pit, and gas grilling areas. Call today to schedule your personal tour.”

“Cats are welcome (fees apply). Sorry, no dogs, birds, caged animals.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2375045)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 and 24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 application fee per occupant over the age of 18
Deposit: Security deposit equivalent to 1 month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $40
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Autumn Park have any available units?
Autumn Park has 3 units available starting at $1,520 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Autumn Park have?
Some of Autumn Park's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Autumn Park currently offering any rent specials?
Autumn Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Autumn Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Autumn Park is pet friendly.
Does Autumn Park offer parking?
Yes, Autumn Park offers parking.
Does Autumn Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Autumn Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Autumn Park have a pool?
Yes, Autumn Park has a pool.
Does Autumn Park have accessible units?
Yes, Autumn Park has accessible units.
Does Autumn Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Autumn Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Autumn Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Autumn Park has units with air conditioning.
