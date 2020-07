Amenities

Located in Pittsburgh's north end in the growing community of Wexford, Christopher Wren Apartments is a gorgeous apartment community offering a peaceful, suburban setting with a range of open-concept apartment and townhome floor plan options. Each home includes a full-size washer & dryer, spacious closets, and luxurious finishes. Our community is pet friendly and boasts an on-site dog park. With easy access to Ross Park Mall and plenty of dining options along Route 19, leisure time is even more enjoyable. Contact us today to learn how you can reserve your new apartment or townhome!