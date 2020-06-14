/
furnished apartments
10 Furnished Apartments for rent in Boothwyn, PA
18 Units Available
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary, over-sized floor plans with luxury kitchens, tiled baths, large walk-in closets and washer-dryer create a special experience of comfort and style in every apartment and townhouse.
Results within 5 miles of Boothwyn
15 Units Available
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,137
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1109 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
28 Units Available
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr, Claymont, DE
Studio
$1,121
921 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
941 sqft
Convenient to the Bala Golf Course and Schuylkill River, this community provides residents with free water and trash service, onsite laundry and elevator access. Pet-friendly units have wall-to-wall carpeting and an option for new kitchens.
Results within 10 miles of Boothwyn
14 Units Available
The Point at Windermere
1500 Windermere Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,431
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the entertainment, shopping and dining options along West Chester Pike. This community offers residents a sauna, garage parking, tennis court, coffee bar and more. Apartments are furnished and have walk-in closets.
22 Units Available
The Lantern at Glen Mills
100 Cornerstone Dr, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,417
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,422
1407 sqft
The Lantern at Glen Mills offers close proximity to I-95 and Route 1. Units include amenities like fireplaces, garbage disposals and walk-in closets. The community is pet friendly and offers a conference room.
3 Units Available
AVE Newtown Square
7000 Cornerstone Drive, Broomall, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,693
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live better at AVE Newtown Square! Our modern and spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are minutes from eclectic dining, renowned shopping, beautiful parks, and live entertainment.
Swarthmore
1 Unit Available
4 Park Avenue
4 Park Avenue, Swarthmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Furnished Bi-level Office/Apt in College Town - Property Id: 108820 Avail after 6/12. Furnished. ? Elegant bilevel, 2-bed apt with outdoor deck and parking spot in the heart of college town.
1 Unit Available
160 PALADIN DRIVE
160 Paladin Drive, Edgemoor, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,490
550 sqft
Coming Soon! See the 3D tour. Furnished!! Ready to move in instantly.
1 Unit Available
149 PALADIN
149 Paladin Drive, Edgemoor, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,495
550 sqft
Coming Soon! See the 3D tour. Furnished!! Ready to move in instantly.
1 Unit Available
707 Prospect Ave Unit 2-F
707 Prospect Avenue, Prospect Park, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
CoZy - Large 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath near PHL airport. - Property Id: 262925 Former BnB for rent - Beautiful, cozy, sunny room with a super comfy L-shaped sectional sofa.
