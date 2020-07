Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court playground pool tennis court cats allowed parking gym bbq/grill cc payments e-payments online portal

If you’re seeking apartments in Blue Bell for rent, consider the spaciousness of a townhome instead! Townline Townhomes offer everything you need in the wonderful Blue Bell neighborhood. Set on 40 wooded acres, our townhomes for rent in Blue Bell, PA are located central to all of eastern Montgomery County’s rapidly growing corporate centers in nearby Ft. Washington, Skippack, and Horsham. Located just minutes from the Pennsylvania Turnpike and the route 202 corridor, Townline offers easy access to superb shopping, local Blue Bell parks, and outstanding recreational facilities. Please contact us for Virtual Touring options.