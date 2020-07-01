Apartment List
Last updated July 1 2020

162 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Blawnox, PA

Finding an apartment in Blawnox that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo...

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
216 8th St
216 8th Street, Blawnox, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 BR / 1 Bath Duplex in Blawnox. Gorgeous duplex with over 9 feet tall ceilings in award-winning Fox Chapel Area School District. Property Highlights: - Complete rehab from stud out.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
218 8th St
218 8th Street, Blawnox, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 BR / 1 Bath Duplex in Blawnox. Gorgeous duplex with over 9 feet tall ceilings in award-winning Fox Chapel Area School District. Property Highlights: - Complete rehab from stud out.
Results within 1 mile of Blawnox
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
7 Units Available
The Docks
501 Riverfront Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,533
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic views of the Allegheny River. Within walking distance to area restaurants and near Route 28. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, garage, and playground. Courtyard area.
Results within 5 miles of Blawnox
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
16 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,585
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1118 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
3 Units Available
East Liberty
The Penn at Walnut on Highland
111 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,318
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with in-unit washers, private balconies, and gourmet kitchens. Residents have access to a fully equipped fitness center, bike storage, and a business center, among other amenities. Located in East Liberty.
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
8 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Blue
6454 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,585
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
996 sqft
Stone's throw from Bakery Square, these homes feature in-unit laundry, keyless entry, and gourmet kitchens, among other modern amenities. Common amenities include a business center and bike storage.
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
8 Units Available
East Liberty
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,552
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly homes with keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a fitness center, 24/7 maintenance, and covered parking. Located in the revamped East Liberty neighborhood.
Last updated July 1 at 12:04pm
13 Units Available
Shadyside
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,504
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
1264 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
2 Units Available
Shadyside
Holden Street Apartments
5733 Holden St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1419 sqft
Charming community near Walnut Street and the downtown area. Close to the universities. On-site laundry facilities, maintenance services, and green space. Non-smoking community. Pet-friendly. Updated interiors.
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
1 Unit Available
Shadyside
Fifth Avenue Apartments
6401 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,047
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within walking distance of area's hotspots, public transportation, and near Mellon Park. On-site pet relief area and outdoor space. Non-smoking buildings. Each home includes a balcony or patio.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
2000 LaCrosse St
2000 Lacrosse Street, Swissvale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1320 sqft
3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Available in Swissvale! - Available: NOW! Description: Come check out this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home today! Very clean, spacious and easy to maintain. Conveniently located.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
904 Penn St Unit 1
904 Penn St, Sharpsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
904 Penn St Unit 1 is a newly renovated 1BR/1 BA apartment in Sharpsburg! In the heart of the revitalized Sharpsburg business district - Walk to bars, restaurants, parks, and more.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
300 Linden Ave Unit A2
300 Linden Avenue, Sharpsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
300 Linden Ave is a MUST SEE, newly renovated and pet friendly 2 BR apartment in the heart of Sharpsburg! All new everything! Highlights: Modern kitchen with appliances included Spacious bedrooms New washer/dryer Pet friendly with fees

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Regent Square
600 Hampton Ave
600 Hampton Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
1 BR / 1 Bath Apartment in Wilkinsburg! On the busline to Downtown and 3 miles from Oakland CMU/Pitt, a great location. Close to Frick Park, with access to biking and hiking trails.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Larimer
300 Paulson Ave
300 Paulson Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Available Now! - Be the first to live in this amazingly unique, brand newly remodeled 3 Bedroom/2.5 bath home.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
412 Crescent Garden Drive
412 Crescent Garden Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1350 sqft
FINISHED BASEMENT, A TON OF SPACE, GARAGE AND SO MUCH MORE!!! - TOTALLY RENOVATED 2 story 3 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom BEAUTY in Penn Hills! Short drive to Interstate 76 and Interstate 376.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
East Liberty
5644 Stanton Ave Unit 3
5644 Stanton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
Very large and roomy 1BR/1 Bath on Stanton Ave between East Liberty and Highland Park with bonus room and private balcony.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Franklin
600 Ross Ave Unit #1
600 Ross Ave, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Apartment in the Heart of Wilkinsburg!!! Completely Furnished directly across the street from the Pennsylvania Train Station! Former office space converted into luxury apartment! Property Highlights: - Fully

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
1529 Lime Hollow
1529 Lime Hollow Road, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
850 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Available in Penn Hills!! - Available: JUNE 1st! Description: This 1 bedroom 1 bath home is located in the Penn Hills area of Pittsburgh.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Kelly West
549 South Trenton Avenue
549 South Trenton Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Trenton Square Townhomes - 549 549 South Trenton Avenue Available 07/04/20 Beautifully Renovated 3BR Townhouse w/Garage & Central Air (Regent Square) - • Renovated 3BR townhouse in Regent Square.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Swisshelm Park
1629 Nevada Street
1629 Nevada Street, Swissvale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
950 sqft
Special: Only a $200 Security Deposit for 700 Credit Score | Townhouse - ** SPECIAL: Security Deposit $200 for Credit Score of 700+ ** * Beautiful 2-bedroom townhouse near Frick Park.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
223 Wilson Drive
223 Wilson Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Spacious 3BD/1BA Single Family Home in Penn Hills - -Cozy Living Room with Working Fireplace and Large Picture Window -Updated Kitchen and Bath -Large Basement with Plenty of Storage -Huge Lawn- Endless Opportunities for Outdoor Family Fun -Nice and

Last updated July 1 at 09:26am
1 Unit Available
Shadyside
504 Maryland Avenue #2
504 Maryland Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,365
504 Maryland Avenue - 2 Available 08/01/20 Affordable 4 Bedroom In Shadyside! Lots of Room! Avail August 1st! Call Today - 504 Maryland Avenue, Apt #2 Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Monthly Rent: $2,365.00 + Utilities **Water and Sewage is $100.

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
Point Breeze
1303 Denniston Street
1303 Denniston Street, Pittsburgh, PA
6 Bedrooms
$3,000
3324 sqft
SPRING SPECIAL! PLACE YOUR HOLDING FEE BY May 31, 2020 & RECEIVE FIRST FULL MONTH FREE ON THIS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME. Welcome home to tons of natural light and updated kitchen appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Blawnox, PA

Finding an apartment in Blawnox that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

