Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:55 PM

164 Apartments for rent in Blawnox, PA with balcony

1 of 56

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
216 8th St
216 8th Street, Blawnox, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 BR / 1 Bath Duplex in Blawnox. Gorgeous duplex with over 9 feet tall ceilings in award-winning Fox Chapel Area School District. Property Highlights: - Complete rehab from stud out.

1 of 53

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
218 8th St
218 8th Street, Blawnox, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 BR / 1 Bath Duplex in Blawnox. Gorgeous duplex with over 9 feet tall ceilings in award-winning Fox Chapel Area School District. Property Highlights: - Complete rehab from stud out.
Results within 1 mile of Blawnox
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
7 Units Available
The Docks
501 Riverfront Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,533
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic views of the Allegheny River. Within walking distance to area restaurants and near Route 28. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, garage, and playground. Courtyard area.

1 of 24

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
102 Chapel Harbor Dr
102 Chapel Harbor Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
A fantastic 3 bedroom townhome at Chapel Harbor in the award-winning Fox Chapel School District.
Results within 5 miles of Blawnox
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
16 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,585
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1118 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
3 Units Available
East Liberty
The Penn at Walnut on Highland
111 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,318
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with in-unit washers, private balconies, and gourmet kitchens. Residents have access to a fully equipped fitness center, bike storage, and a business center, among other amenities. Located in East Liberty.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
8 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Blue
6454 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,585
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
996 sqft
Stone's throw from Bakery Square, these homes feature in-unit laundry, keyless entry, and gourmet kitchens, among other modern amenities. Common amenities include a business center and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 1 at 12:04pm
13 Units Available
Shadyside
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,504
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
1264 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 1 at 12:02pm
2 Units Available
Shadyside
Highland Plaza
301 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bakery Square, Eastside Shopping Center and Mellon Park are all just moments from this community. The property features a fitness center and indoor parking. Apartment amenities include large closets and a range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
2 Units Available
Shadyside
Holden Street Apartments
5733 Holden St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1419 sqft
Charming community near Walnut Street and the downtown area. Close to the universities. On-site laundry facilities, maintenance services, and green space. Non-smoking community. Pet-friendly. Updated interiors.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
1 Unit Available
Shadyside
Centre Lofts
5850 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
752 sqft
Located near Whole Foods and Market District. On-site amenities include a large outdoor space, ample storage, and covered parking. Each home includes a balcony or patio. Non-smoking buildings.

1 of 10

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
2000 LaCrosse St
2000 Lacrosse Street, Swissvale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1320 sqft
3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Available in Swissvale! - Available: NOW! Description: Come check out this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home today! Very clean, spacious and easy to maintain. Conveniently located.

1 of 24

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
East Liberty
412 N Euclid Ave
412 North Euclid Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
This home is a great value-find! Beautiful 4 BR/2 BA (with one additional captured room as a bonus) house, with an eat-in kitchen and a ton of closet space in the heart of East Liberty! Blocks from Target, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, and plenty of

1 of 15

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Shadyside
6336 Aurelia St Unit 2
6336 Aurelia Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Unit Unit 2 Available 07/06/20 Spacious 2 BR/1 Bath Apartment with finished, shared basement Located in Shadyside directly next to Bakery Square. Less than a block from Giant Eagle and CMU bus stop.

1 of 27

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
East Liberty
727 Mellon St
727 Mellon Street, Pittsburgh, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
Updated Brick Home with Private Yard - This home is newly renovated with original woodwork throughout the whole home. Large living room with original fireplace. Dining room space that entertains into the kitchen with island.

1 of 20

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Larimer
300 Paulson Ave
300 Paulson Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Available Now! - Be the first to live in this amazingly unique, brand newly remodeled 3 Bedroom/2.5 bath home.

1 of 1

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Shadyside
707 College Ave Ph Suite
707 College Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2000 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment located in Shady Side and in walking distance to all of the hot spots in Shady Side.

1 of 16

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Shadyside
6345 Marchand St Apt 1
6345 Marchand Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 Now Available August 1! Large 3 bedroom apartment - 2 full bath w/ den (bonus room) in Shadyside! Apartment is the entire first floor of building - lots of space! Fully equipped kitchen w/ dishwasher; laundry in building; shared

1 of 25

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
412 Crescent Garden Drive
412 Crescent Garden Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1350 sqft
FINISHED BASEMENT, A TON OF SPACE, GARAGE AND SO MUCH MORE!!! - TOTALLY RENOVATED 2 story 3 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom BEAUTY in Penn Hills! Short drive to Interstate 76 and Interstate 376.

1 of 11

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
East Liberty
5644 Stanton Ave Unit 3
5644 Stanton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
Very large and roomy 1BR/1 Bath on Stanton Ave between East Liberty and Highland Park with bonus room and private balcony.

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Aspinwall
514 Guyasuta Rd Apt 7
514 Guyasuta Road, Aspinwall, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
Now Available July 1! Cozy 1 Bedroom Apartment in Aspinwall - Great Deal! Apartment comes with fully equipped kitchen, central air, and patio! Laundry in building Call today to view! 412-271-5550 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5459572)

1 of 13

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Squirrel Hill North
6533 Northumberland Street
6533 Northumberland Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
AVAILABLE 6/1! Beautiful 2 bed/1 bath apartments in Squirrel Hill - 2nd floor unit available 4-plex in a safe neighborhood, centrally located to shopping and transit. - Hardwood floors - Eat-in dining room - Outside porch.

1 of 20

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Squirrel Hill North
6549 Northumberland Street
6549 Northumberland Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Available 6/1 Beautiful 2 bed/1 bath apartment in Squirrel Hill. First floor. Rent is $1350 for two tenants. Third is $100 extra. Tenant only needs to pay electric, water and gas included.

1 of 16

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Franklin
600 Ross Ave Unit #1
600 Ross Ave, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Apartment in the Heart of Wilkinsburg!!! Completely Furnished directly across the street from the Pennsylvania Train Station! Former office space converted into luxury apartment! Property Highlights: - Fully
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Blawnox, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Blawnox renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

