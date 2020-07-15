All apartments in Bethlehem
The Meadows at Lehigh
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:50 AM

The Meadows at Lehigh

3310 East Boulevard · (518) 636-1326
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3310 East Boulevard, Bethlehem, PA 18017

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Meadows at Lehigh.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
The Meadows at Lehigh offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and 3 bedroom townhomes set on a rolling campus in beautiful Bethlehem, PA. Our beautiful, park-like setting is just steps away from Bethlehem's Historic Downtown. Students can even conveniently walk to East Hills Middle School and Freedom High School. Come explore Lehigh Valley's sophisticated dining scene, diverse cultural attractions or nearby universities. The community is within minutes of Wind Creek Bethlehem, Pocono Mountains, Lehigh Valley International Airport and St. Luke's Hospital. Located along the Route 78/22 Corridor, with easy access to Routes 33 and 191 as well, commuting is sure to be a breeze!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,12,18 month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $100
Deposit: $800-1000
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee-$75-$100
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot. 1 space available extra space $25.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Meadows at Lehigh have any available units?
The Meadows at Lehigh doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethlehem, PA.
What amenities does The Meadows at Lehigh have?
Some of The Meadows at Lehigh's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Meadows at Lehigh currently offering any rent specials?
The Meadows at Lehigh is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Meadows at Lehigh pet-friendly?
No, The Meadows at Lehigh is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethlehem.
Does The Meadows at Lehigh offer parking?
Yes, The Meadows at Lehigh offers parking.
Does The Meadows at Lehigh have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Meadows at Lehigh offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Meadows at Lehigh have a pool?
Yes, The Meadows at Lehigh has a pool.
Does The Meadows at Lehigh have accessible units?
No, The Meadows at Lehigh does not have accessible units.
Does The Meadows at Lehigh have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Meadows at Lehigh has units with dishwashers.
Does The Meadows at Lehigh have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Meadows at Lehigh has units with air conditioning.
