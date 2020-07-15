Amenities
The Meadows at Lehigh offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and 3 bedroom townhomes set on a rolling campus in beautiful Bethlehem, PA. Our beautiful, park-like setting is just steps away from Bethlehem's Historic Downtown. Students can even conveniently walk to East Hills Middle School and Freedom High School. Come explore Lehigh Valley's sophisticated dining scene, diverse cultural attractions or nearby universities. The community is within minutes of Wind Creek Bethlehem, Pocono Mountains, Lehigh Valley International Airport and St. Luke's Hospital. Located along the Route 78/22 Corridor, with easy access to Routes 33 and 191 as well, commuting is sure to be a breeze!