Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe online portal playground tennis court

Spring Garden Townhouses is a unique townhome rental community that offers all of the advantages of suburban living with the nearby conveniences of superb shopping, schools, dining and social events. Spacious light-filled two and three bedroom townhomes provide a warm and comfortable environment for those seeking an ideal location and great value. With all our community has to offer, staying home never felt so good.Located in Bethlehem, PA, residents have easy access to the Lehigh Valley Mall, Lehigh Valley International Airport and major highways like Routes 22, 309 and the PA Turnpike; all of which are only a few miles from your front door. We look forward to you making our community your home!