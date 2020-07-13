1026 North Blvd, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Northeast Bethlehem
Price and availability
VERIFIED 4 days AGO
2 Bedrooms
Two Bedroom-1
$1,245
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft
Two Bedroom w/ Basement-1
$1,345
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Three Bedroom-1
$1,425
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft
Three Bedroom w/ Basement-1
$1,485
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1764 sqft
Three Bedroom-2
$1,550
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spring Garden Townhouses.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
playground
tennis court
Spring Garden Townhouses is a unique townhome rental community that offers all of the advantages of suburban living with the nearby conveniences of superb shopping, schools, dining and social events. Spacious light-filled two and three bedroom townhomes provide a warm and comfortable environment for those seeking an ideal location and great value. With all our community has to offer, staying home never felt so good.Located in Bethlehem, PA, residents have easy access to the Lehigh Valley Mall, Lehigh Valley International Airport and major highways like Routes 22, 309 and the PA Turnpike; all of which are only a few miles from your front door. We look forward to you making our community your home!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $750 approved, one month's rent conditional, military 99