Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:18 AM

Spring Garden Townhouses

1026 North Blvd · (610) 557-3378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1026 North Blvd, Bethlehem, PA 18017
Northeast Bethlehem

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Two Bedroom-1

$1,245

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Two Bedroom w/ Basement-1

$1,345

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1140 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Three Bedroom-1

$1,425

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Three Bedroom w/ Basement-1

$1,485

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1764 sqft

Three Bedroom-2

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spring Garden Townhouses.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
playground
tennis court
Spring Garden Townhouses is a unique townhome rental community that offers all of the advantages of suburban living with the nearby conveniences of superb shopping, schools, dining and social events. Spacious light-filled two and three bedroom townhomes provide a warm and comfortable environment for those seeking an ideal location and great value. With all our community has to offer, staying home never felt so good.Located in Bethlehem, PA, residents have easy access to the Lehigh Valley Mall, Lehigh Valley International Airport and major highways like Routes 22, 309 and the PA Turnpike; all of which are only a few miles from your front door. We look forward to you making our community your home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $750 approved, one month's rent conditional, military 99
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee, 100 occupancy permit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restriction
Parking Details: One numbered parking space and unnumbered spaces first come first serve.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spring Garden Townhouses have any available units?
Spring Garden Townhouses offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,245 and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,425. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Spring Garden Townhouses have?
Some of Spring Garden Townhouses's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spring Garden Townhouses currently offering any rent specials?
Spring Garden Townhouses is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Spring Garden Townhouses pet-friendly?
Yes, Spring Garden Townhouses is pet friendly.
Does Spring Garden Townhouses offer parking?
Yes, Spring Garden Townhouses offers parking.
Does Spring Garden Townhouses have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Spring Garden Townhouses offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Spring Garden Townhouses have a pool?
Yes, Spring Garden Townhouses has a pool.
Does Spring Garden Townhouses have accessible units?
Yes, Spring Garden Townhouses has accessible units.
Does Spring Garden Townhouses have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spring Garden Townhouses has units with dishwashers.
Does Spring Garden Townhouses have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Spring Garden Townhouses has units with air conditioning.
