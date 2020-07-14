All apartments in Bethlehem
River Pointe Townhomes

1416 Livingston St · (256) 645-4377
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1416 Livingston St, Bethlehem, PA 18017
Central Bethlehem

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 644B · Avail. Jul 18

$1,610

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from River Pointe Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
River Pointe provides you with excellent living in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Our impressive community amenities are the definition of premium apartment living with lush landscaping, convenience to public transportation, shopping, and dining, and so much more! We've got you covered with features like online payments and services requests, and 24-hour emergency maintenance will save you the hassle of calling a repairman. Our community playground is a great place to kick back, relax, and enjoy the outdoors. We also, welcome your furry friends with no weight limit because we know that beloved pets come in all shapes and sizes. Click on our pet policy now to read more about community pet requirements and view a list of our breed restrictions. Take a virtual tour of our community and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer
Application Fee: $50 per application online or $75 per application paper
Deposit: Up to one month
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee (includes CO inspection)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 flat rate
limit: 2
rent: $50 1st pet; $25 2nd pet
restrictions: The following breeds of dogs are not permitted or any mix of these breeds of dogs where the following breeds are 50% or more in your dog and verified by veterinary report: German Shepherds Akitas, Chow Terriers or Chow breed mixes, American Bulldogs, Bull Staff or Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman/Doberman Pinchers, (mini pinchers are permitted) Rottweiler's, Wolf dog hybrid, Pit-bull terriers, Presa Canario or any variety of Canary dogs. All residents with a pet(s) are required to sign the Pet Addendum and provide a photo of the pet which should be kept in the resident lease file.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does River Pointe Townhomes have any available units?
River Pointe Townhomes has a unit available for $1,610 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does River Pointe Townhomes have?
Some of River Pointe Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is River Pointe Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
River Pointe Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is River Pointe Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, River Pointe Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does River Pointe Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, River Pointe Townhomes offers parking.
Does River Pointe Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, River Pointe Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does River Pointe Townhomes have a pool?
No, River Pointe Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does River Pointe Townhomes have accessible units?
Yes, River Pointe Townhomes has accessible units.
Does River Pointe Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, River Pointe Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does River Pointe Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, River Pointe Townhomes has units with air conditioning.
