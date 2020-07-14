River Pointe Townhomes

Lease Length: 3 months, 13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer
Application Fee: $50 per application online or $75 per application paper
Deposit: Up to one month
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee (includes CO inspection)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 flat rate
limit: 2
rent: $50 1st pet; $25 2nd pet
restrictions: The following breeds of dogs are not permitted or any mix of these breeds of dogs where the following breeds are 50% or more in your dog and verified by veterinary report: German Shepherds Akitas, Chow Terriers or Chow breed mixes, American Bulldogs, Bull Staff or Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman/Doberman Pinchers, (mini pinchers are permitted) Rottweiler's, Wolf dog hybrid, Pit-bull terriers, Presa Canario or any variety of Canary dogs. All residents with a pet(s) are required to sign the Pet Addendum and provide a photo of the pet which should be kept in the resident lease file.