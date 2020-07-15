All apartments in Bethlehem
Bethlehem Townhomes II
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Bethlehem Townhomes II

3015 Easton Ave Suite 2 · (610) 890-8481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3015 Easton Ave Suite 2, Bethlehem, PA 18017

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 79A · Avail. Jul 16

$980

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 105B · Avail. Aug 9

$1,230

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 203B · Avail. Jul 18

$1,430

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bethlehem Townhomes II.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
online portal
Bethlehem Townhomes offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom townhomes and apartments throughout the Lehigh Valley. These communities located in Bethlehem and Nazareth offer a variety of housing options for our residents, from sprawling multi-story townhomes with finished basements to open single ranch style apartment homes. We have communities that fit every resident’s unique style and budget. Our communities offer a wide range of amenities and renovations such as contemporary kitchens, hardwood floors, and beautiful country settings. Bethlehem is an amazing place to live and work and was ranked by U.S. News & World Report as one of the top places to live in the United States. It is conveniently located 1 hour north of Philadelphia and 90 minutes west of New York City. You will find exceptional schools, hospitals, an array of shopping, restaurants, live music and entertainment that provides endless options and enjoyment for our residents. Our residents keep choosing Bethlehem Townhomes as their home in Bethlehem, PA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet (due at move-in)
limit: Two pets maximum
rent: $50 for one pet and $75 for two pets
restrictions: No breeding of any permitted animal is allowed. Additionally, the following breeds of dogs are not permitted or any mix of these breeds of dogs where the following breeds are 50% or more in your dog and verified by veterinary report: German Shepherds Akitas, Chow Terriers or Chow breed mixes, American Bulldogs, Bull Staff or Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman/Doberman Pinchers, (mini pinchers are permitted) Rottweiler's, Wolf dog hybrid, Pit-bull terriers, Presa Canario or any variety of Canary dogs. All residents with a pet(s) are required to sign the Pet Addendum and provide a photo of the pet which should be kept in the resident lease file.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bethlehem Townhomes II have any available units?
Bethlehem Townhomes II has 3 units available starting at $980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bethlehem Townhomes II have?
Some of Bethlehem Townhomes II's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bethlehem Townhomes II currently offering any rent specials?
Bethlehem Townhomes II is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bethlehem Townhomes II pet-friendly?
Yes, Bethlehem Townhomes II is pet friendly.
Does Bethlehem Townhomes II offer parking?
Yes, Bethlehem Townhomes II offers parking.
Does Bethlehem Townhomes II have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bethlehem Townhomes II offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bethlehem Townhomes II have a pool?
No, Bethlehem Townhomes II does not have a pool.
Does Bethlehem Townhomes II have accessible units?
No, Bethlehem Townhomes II does not have accessible units.
Does Bethlehem Townhomes II have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bethlehem Townhomes II has units with dishwashers.
Does Bethlehem Townhomes II have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bethlehem Townhomes II has units with air conditioning.
