Bethlehem Townhomes II

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet (due at move-in)
limit: Two pets maximum
rent: $50 for one pet and $75 for two pets
restrictions: No breeding of any permitted animal is allowed. Additionally, the following breeds of dogs are not permitted or any mix of these breeds of dogs where the following breeds are 50% or more in your dog and verified by veterinary report: German Shepherds Akitas, Chow Terriers or Chow breed mixes, American Bulldogs, Bull Staff or Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman/Doberman Pinchers, (mini pinchers are permitted) Rottweiler's, Wolf dog hybrid, Pit-bull terriers, Presa Canario or any variety of Canary dogs. All residents with a pet(s) are required to sign the Pet Addendum and provide a photo of the pet which should be kept in the resident lease file.