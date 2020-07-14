All apartments in Bethlehem
Find more places like Bethlehem Townhomes I.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethlehem, PA
/
Bethlehem Townhomes I
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Bethlehem Townhomes I

3015 Easton Ave Unit 2 · (610) 686-7568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bethlehem
See all
Northeast Bethlehem
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3015 Easton Ave Unit 2, Bethlehem, PA 18017
Northeast Bethlehem

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit TM-1659 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,245

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit MA-22 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,260

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit MA-17 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,260

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bethlehem Townhomes I.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
courtyard
internet access
online portal
Now offering onsite tours by appointment only and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 7/9/20 at 11:30AM. Call or email to get your open house link.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
restrictions: 1 Fish tank per home 25 gallons or under.
Dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Cats
limit: 1
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bethlehem Townhomes I have any available units?
Bethlehem Townhomes I has 4 units available starting at $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bethlehem Townhomes I have?
Some of Bethlehem Townhomes I's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bethlehem Townhomes I currently offering any rent specials?
Bethlehem Townhomes I is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bethlehem Townhomes I pet-friendly?
Yes, Bethlehem Townhomes I is pet friendly.
Does Bethlehem Townhomes I offer parking?
Yes, Bethlehem Townhomes I offers parking.
Does Bethlehem Townhomes I have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bethlehem Townhomes I offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bethlehem Townhomes I have a pool?
No, Bethlehem Townhomes I does not have a pool.
Does Bethlehem Townhomes I have accessible units?
No, Bethlehem Townhomes I does not have accessible units.
Does Bethlehem Townhomes I have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bethlehem Townhomes I has units with dishwashers.
Does Bethlehem Townhomes I have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bethlehem Townhomes I has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Bethlehem Townhomes I?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bethlehem Townhomes II
3015 Easton Ave Suite 2
Bethlehem, PA 18017
Valley Park Apartments
2252A Catasauqua Rd
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Spring Garden Townhouses
1026 North Blvd
Bethlehem, PA 18017
Woodmont Mews Apartments
1345 Martin Ct
Bethlehem, PA 18018
River Pointe Townhomes
1416 Livingston St
Bethlehem, PA 18017
Pointe North
4445 Harriet Ln
Bethlehem, PA 18017
Saucon View
1 Saucon View Drive
Bethlehem, PA 18015

Similar Pages

Bethlehem 1 BedroomsBethlehem 2 Bedrooms
Bethlehem Apartments with BalconyBethlehem Apartments with Parking
Bethlehem Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PANorristown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PAEaston, PA
Horsham, PAWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PARoyersford, PAPhillipsburg, NJPlymouth Meeting, PA
Conshohocken, PAAmbler, PAHarleysville, PAJenkintown, PAGlenside, PABlue Bell, PAEmmaus, PAMacungie, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West BethlehemSouth Bethlehem
Central Bethlehem
Northeast Bethlehem

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeNorthampton County Area Community College
Lehigh UniversityMuhlenberg College
University of Pennsylvania
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity