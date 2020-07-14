Bethlehem Townhomes I

Lease Length: 3-15 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
restrictions: 1 Fish tank per home 25 gallons or under.
Dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.