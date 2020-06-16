807 Evans Street

Amenities
Lovely end unit townhome featuring hardwood floors, gas fireplace, granite countertops with tile backsplash, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, finished LL, gas heat, central air, one car garage. Walk to Lehigh University, Arts Quest, Steel Stacks, Levitt Pavilion, Sands Casino, numerous restaurants, bars, shopping, and several bus lines. Walking trail outside back door. Close to I-78, 412, 378.
House can be shown. Due to the pandemic please wear the proper attire while showing the property. Face mask, Gloves and Shoe covers.