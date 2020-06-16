All apartments in Bethlehem
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:59 PM

807 Evans Street

807 Evans Street · (610) 442-2267
Location

807 Evans Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015
South Bethlehem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1964 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely end unit townhome featuring hardwood floors, gas fireplace, granite countertops with tile backsplash, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, finished LL, gas heat, central air, one car garage. Walk to Lehigh University, Arts Quest, Steel Stacks, Levitt Pavilion, Sands Casino, numerous restaurants, bars, shopping, and several bus lines. Walking trail outside back door. Close to I-78, 412, 378.
House can be shown. Due to the pandemic please wear the proper attire while showing the property. Face mask, Gloves and Shoe covers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Evans Street have any available units?
807 Evans Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 807 Evans Street have?
Some of 807 Evans Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 Evans Street currently offering any rent specials?
807 Evans Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Evans Street pet-friendly?
No, 807 Evans Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethlehem.
Does 807 Evans Street offer parking?
Yes, 807 Evans Street does offer parking.
Does 807 Evans Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Evans Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Evans Street have a pool?
No, 807 Evans Street does not have a pool.
Does 807 Evans Street have accessible units?
No, 807 Evans Street does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Evans Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 Evans Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 807 Evans Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 807 Evans Street has units with air conditioning.
