56 East Union Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION 3 bed, 2 full bath single home in an excellent "walkable" Downtown Bethlehem location w/ off-street parking now available for rent but won't last long. Bright & spacious layout with tall ceilings on the 1st level & loads of natural light throughout. Other features include a walk-in closet in the master, economical gas heat, central a/c, modern kitchen w/ granite counters, 42" cabinets, & SS appliances. Credit & background check required, $30 app fee per adult applicant, 1st month & security due at the time of lease signing. NO PETS. Ready for immediate occupancy. *Owners are licensed PA Realtors.