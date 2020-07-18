All apartments in Bethlehem
56 East Union Boulevard
56 East Union Boulevard

56 East Union Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

56 East Union Boulevard, Bethlehem, PA 18018
Central Bethlehem

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
parking
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION 3 bed, 2 full bath single home in an excellent "walkable" Downtown Bethlehem location w/ off-street parking now available for rent but won't last long. Bright & spacious layout with tall ceilings on the 1st level & loads of natural light throughout. Other features include a walk-in closet in the master, economical gas heat, central a/c, modern kitchen w/ granite counters, 42" cabinets, & SS appliances. Credit & background check required, $30 app fee per adult applicant, 1st month & security due at the time of lease signing. NO PETS. Ready for immediate occupancy. *Owners are licensed PA Realtors.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 56 East Union Boulevard have any available units?
56 East Union Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethlehem, PA.
What amenities does 56 East Union Boulevard have?
Some of 56 East Union Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 East Union Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
56 East Union Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 East Union Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 56 East Union Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethlehem.
Does 56 East Union Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 56 East Union Boulevard offers parking.
Does 56 East Union Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 East Union Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 East Union Boulevard have a pool?
No, 56 East Union Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 56 East Union Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 56 East Union Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 56 East Union Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 56 East Union Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 56 East Union Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 56 East Union Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
