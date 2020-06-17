All apartments in Bethlehem
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:59 PM

413 Buchanan Street

413 Buchanan Street · (570) 242-9072
Location

413 Buchanan Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015
South Bethlehem

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fully Renovated Luxury Townhouse!! 5 Bedroom / 3 Full Bath located walking distance to Lehigh University and Historic Downtown Bethlehem! This property has been converted perfectly for student housing! Each house has been upgraded to perfection. Total Kitchen on 1st floor w/ stunning white cabinets, granite counters, tiled back splash & stainless appliances! 2nd floor has upgraded kitchenette w/granite counters, stunning cabinets, tiled back splash & stainless steel fridge. Fully renovated full baths on each floor with stall showers on 1st & 3rd floors and tub/shower combo on 2nd floor. Each bedroom comes with a new full size bed frame. Stairwell in rear of the home connect both units and provide private entrances to the bedrooms. Located close to just about everything including shopping, restaurants, museums, casino, parks & so much more that Bethlehem has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Buchanan Street have any available units?
413 Buchanan Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 413 Buchanan Street have?
Some of 413 Buchanan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Buchanan Street currently offering any rent specials?
413 Buchanan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Buchanan Street pet-friendly?
No, 413 Buchanan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethlehem.
Does 413 Buchanan Street offer parking?
Yes, 413 Buchanan Street does offer parking.
Does 413 Buchanan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 413 Buchanan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Buchanan Street have a pool?
No, 413 Buchanan Street does not have a pool.
Does 413 Buchanan Street have accessible units?
No, 413 Buchanan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Buchanan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 Buchanan Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 413 Buchanan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 Buchanan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
