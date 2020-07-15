128 West Union Boulevard

Amenities

Live, Work, and Play in Downtown North Bethlehem. "The Bungalow" is a brand new building consisting of one and two bedroom units with off street parking available. The building offers all the conveniences of urban living with the comforting atmosphere of a tight-knit community as well as an incredible variety of restaurants, retail, and historic museums and sites within close walking distance. The units offer stainless steel appliances which include a stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal and a stack washer and dryer. The building is located within a short walk to downtown and is PET FRIENDLY. This is a great opportunity to get into a brand new building with amazing walk ability with quick access to 378 and 22 for travel.