Last updated July 10 2020 at 1:46 AM

128 West Union Boulevard

128 West Union Boulevard · (610) 628-1107
Location

128 West Union Boulevard, Bethlehem, PA 18018
Central Bethlehem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Live, Work, and Play in Downtown North Bethlehem. "The Bungalow" is a brand new building consisting of one and two bedroom units with off street parking available. The building offers all the conveniences of urban living with the comforting atmosphere of a tight-knit community as well as an incredible variety of restaurants, retail, and historic museums and sites within close walking distance. The units offer stainless steel appliances which include a stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal and a stack washer and dryer. The building is located within a short walk to downtown and is PET FRIENDLY. This is a great opportunity to get into a brand new building with amazing walk ability with quick access to 378 and 22 for travel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 West Union Boulevard have any available units?
128 West Union Boulevard has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 128 West Union Boulevard have?
Some of 128 West Union Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 West Union Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
128 West Union Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 West Union Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 West Union Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 128 West Union Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 128 West Union Boulevard offers parking.
Does 128 West Union Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 West Union Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 West Union Boulevard have a pool?
No, 128 West Union Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 128 West Union Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 128 West Union Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 128 West Union Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 West Union Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 128 West Union Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 West Union Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
