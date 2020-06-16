All apartments in Bethlehem
Bethlehem, PA
11 West 2nd Street
11 West 2nd Street

Location

11 West 2nd Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015
South Bethlehem

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
guest parking
lobby
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath Riverport Condo located on the second level of the gated building. Featuring a gourmet kitchen with Granite counters, hardwood floors, and balcony, this is an excellent unit. Riverport is located within a short walk of Arts Quest, Historic Bethlehem and all Bethlehem has to offer from Musikfest and other festivals to restaurants, recreation and more. Shared amenities include elevators, a conference room, ping pong table, and big screen TV in the community room. Steel Fitness Gym is located adjacent to the building lobby and is available to residents for a discount. Guest parking passes are available to visitors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 West 2nd Street have any available units?
11 West 2nd Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 West 2nd Street have?
Some of 11 West 2nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 West 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
11 West 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 West 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 11 West 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethlehem.
Does 11 West 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 11 West 2nd Street does offer parking.
Does 11 West 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 West 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 West 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 11 West 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 11 West 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 11 West 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11 West 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 West 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 West 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 West 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
