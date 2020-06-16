11 West 2nd Street

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath Riverport Condo located on the second level of the gated building. Featuring a gourmet kitchen with Granite counters, hardwood floors, and balcony, this is an excellent unit. Riverport is located within a short walk of Arts Quest, Historic Bethlehem and all Bethlehem has to offer from Musikfest and other festivals to restaurants, recreation and more. Shared amenities include elevators, a conference room, ping pong table, and big screen TV in the community room. Steel Fitness Gym is located adjacent to the building lobby and is available to residents for a discount. Guest parking passes are available to visitors.