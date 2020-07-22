All apartments in Bethlehem
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

11 W. 2nd St #216

11 West 2nd Street · (610) 435-9669
Location

11 West 2nd Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015
South Bethlehem

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11 W. 2nd St #216 · Avail. now

$1,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1216 sqft

Amenities

gym
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
Large upscale Riverport Condo - Are you a true Urbanite? This is as close as you're going to get to the true Town Center Concept in the Lehigh Valley! Walk to Lehigh U, Arts Quest and Steel Stacks, countless shops and restaurants in S. Bethlehem, or bike and hike along the Lehigh River. On site Steel Fitness and a truly tranquil courtyard filled with artifacts from the glory days of Bethlehem Steel. Just a short drive to Sands Complex, St Luke's Hospital, and I-78. Be right at the center of Bethlehem's most exciting emerging neighborhood.

(RLNE2374459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 W. 2nd St #216 have any available units?
11 W. 2nd St #216 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 11 W. 2nd St #216 currently offering any rent specials?
11 W. 2nd St #216 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 W. 2nd St #216 pet-friendly?
No, 11 W. 2nd St #216 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethlehem.
Does 11 W. 2nd St #216 offer parking?
No, 11 W. 2nd St #216 does not offer parking.
Does 11 W. 2nd St #216 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 W. 2nd St #216 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 W. 2nd St #216 have a pool?
No, 11 W. 2nd St #216 does not have a pool.
Does 11 W. 2nd St #216 have accessible units?
No, 11 W. 2nd St #216 does not have accessible units.
Does 11 W. 2nd St #216 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 W. 2nd St #216 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 W. 2nd St #216 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 W. 2nd St #216 does not have units with air conditioning.
