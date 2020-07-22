11 W. 2nd St #216

Amenities

gym courtyard

Unit Amenities Property Amenities courtyard gym

Large upscale Riverport Condo - Are you a true Urbanite? This is as close as you're going to get to the true Town Center Concept in the Lehigh Valley! Walk to Lehigh U, Arts Quest and Steel Stacks, countless shops and restaurants in S. Bethlehem, or bike and hike along the Lehigh River. On site Steel Fitness and a truly tranquil courtyard filled with artifacts from the glory days of Bethlehem Steel. Just a short drive to Sands Complex, St Luke's Hospital, and I-78. Be right at the center of Bethlehem's most exciting emerging neighborhood.



(RLNE2374459)