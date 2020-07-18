All apartments in Bethel Park
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:41 PM

579 Clifton Road

579 Clifton Road · (412) 376-4644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

579 Clifton Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1836 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Available July 22nd. 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home located in Bethel Park. Hardwood floors throughout. 2 car garage. Tiered backyard. Bethel Park School District. Pet permitted at Landlord discretion. Close to walking trails, shopping, dining and entertainment.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 579 Clifton Road have any available units?
579 Clifton Road has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 579 Clifton Road have?
Some of 579 Clifton Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 579 Clifton Road currently offering any rent specials?
579 Clifton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 579 Clifton Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 579 Clifton Road is pet friendly.
Does 579 Clifton Road offer parking?
Yes, 579 Clifton Road offers parking.
Does 579 Clifton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 579 Clifton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 579 Clifton Road have a pool?
No, 579 Clifton Road does not have a pool.
Does 579 Clifton Road have accessible units?
No, 579 Clifton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 579 Clifton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 579 Clifton Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 579 Clifton Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 579 Clifton Road does not have units with air conditioning.
