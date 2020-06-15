All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:50 AM

564 Maryland Ave Apt 43

564 Maryland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

564 Maryland Avenue, Bellevue, PA 15202
Bellevue

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
cats allowed
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
**Available June 1**

****MOVE IN SPECIAL - FREE June Rent****

Allegheny City Realty is pleased to present this 1BR / 1 BA apartment located in Bellevue Borough. The is a remodeled unit with new flooring, ceramic tile bathroom, stainless steel appliances, wood trim, new windows, and more. The building has off street parking, dishwasher, central AC, and on site laundry. The building is located on the border of Bellevue and Ross Township. It is a 10 minute drive to downtown Pittsburgh and short drive to McKnight Road.

Cats OK with additional deposit
No Dogs- Sorry

Utilities:
Electric in tenants name, no gas, all electric unit
$25 monthly flat fee per person for water, sewage, trash removal

Application includes background and credit check.
Credit Requirements: Credit score of 650 or above. Under 650 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.
Available June 1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

