564 Maryland Ave Apt 43

on-site laundry dishwasher cats allowed carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

**Available June 1**



****MOVE IN SPECIAL - FREE June Rent****



Allegheny City Realty is pleased to present this 1BR / 1 BA apartment located in Bellevue Borough. The is a remodeled unit with new flooring, ceramic tile bathroom, stainless steel appliances, wood trim, new windows, and more. The building has off street parking, dishwasher, central AC, and on site laundry. The building is located on the border of Bellevue and Ross Township. It is a 10 minute drive to downtown Pittsburgh and short drive to McKnight Road.



Cats OK with additional deposit

No Dogs- Sorry



Utilities:

Electric in tenants name, no gas, all electric unit

$25 monthly flat fee per person for water, sewage, trash removal



Application includes background and credit check.

Credit Requirements: Credit score of 650 or above. Under 650 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.

