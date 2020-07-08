All apartments in Belfast
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:12 PM

5880 Sullivan Trail

5880 Sullivan Trl · (610) 250-8880
Location

5880 Sullivan Trl, Belfast, PA 18064
Belfast

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,175

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Totally remolded 2 bedroom 1 full bath first floor apartment with washer dryer in the unit. This unit offers granite counter tops, new flooring, new bath, fresh paint and off street parking for two cars. Tenants pay electric heat, central air, hot water and water. Landlord takes care of lawn care, sewer and trash. Ready for immediate possession. Provide a rental application, proof of income and credit reports. One year lease, will consider a cat with good credit and extra security. THIS MAILING ADDRESS IS NAZARETH BUT ITS PEN ARGYL SCHOOL DISTRICT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5880 Sullivan Trail have any available units?
5880 Sullivan Trail has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5880 Sullivan Trail have?
Some of 5880 Sullivan Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5880 Sullivan Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5880 Sullivan Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5880 Sullivan Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 5880 Sullivan Trail is pet friendly.
Does 5880 Sullivan Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5880 Sullivan Trail offers parking.
Does 5880 Sullivan Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5880 Sullivan Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5880 Sullivan Trail have a pool?
No, 5880 Sullivan Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5880 Sullivan Trail have accessible units?
No, 5880 Sullivan Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5880 Sullivan Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 5880 Sullivan Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5880 Sullivan Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5880 Sullivan Trail has units with air conditioning.
