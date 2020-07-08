5880 Sullivan Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Totally remolded 2 bedroom 1 full bath first floor apartment with washer dryer in the unit. This unit offers granite counter tops, new flooring, new bath, fresh paint and off street parking for two cars. Tenants pay electric heat, central air, hot water and water. Landlord takes care of lawn care, sewer and trash. Ready for immediate possession. Provide a rental application, proof of income and credit reports. One year lease, will consider a cat with good credit and extra security. THIS MAILING ADDRESS IS NAZARETH BUT ITS PEN ARGYL SCHOOL DISTRICT.