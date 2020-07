Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker refrigerator recently renovated cable included oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage guest parking internet access

Your new home awaits at The Avalon Apartments! Our beautiful, award-winning high-rise building with spectacular city views is nestled in a cozy suburb, just minutes away from downtown Pittsburgh, shopping, parks, and much more! Our community features a fitness center, elevators, plenty of storage space, central air conditioning, and laundry facilities on every floor. Stop in today for a tour and prepare to make yourself at home at The Avalon Arms! Plus, we welcome your cats and dogs to our pet friendly community!