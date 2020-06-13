Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

123 Apartments for rent in Audubon, PA with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
419 S PARK AVENUE
419 South Park Avenue, Audubon, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom single-family home on 1/2 acre. This home has lots of great features. Finished basement, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, patio area, a large sunny deck, fenced-in yard, hardwood floors, and a front porch. Available now.
Results within 1 mile of Audubon
Last updated May 19 at 12:10pm
13 Units Available
Valley Forge Towers North
3000 W Valley Forge Cir, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
Luxury high-rise community has private movie theater, kids playroom and basketball court. Units feature washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances and safes. Located just minutes from Route 422, 76, 202 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Results within 5 miles of Audubon
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
56 Units Available
Omnia at Town Center
300 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,450
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,406
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1227 sqft
New luxury apartments near I-76. Granite counters, spacious closets, and dark wood accents. Large outdoor pool and sundeck. Media room and courtyard. Dog-friendly community with dog grooming area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
34 Units Available
Indigo 301
301 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,478
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,991
1386 sqft
Brand new apartments near US-422, featuring high ceilings and lots of natural light. Wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Within steps of restaurants and designer shops.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
450 Green Apartments
450 Forrest Ave, Norristown, PA
Studio
$965
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly Norristown apartment homes convenient to major roadways like I-76 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Feature newly renovated bathrooms and kitchens, spacious closets, a pool and a gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
3 Units Available
Westgate Arms
1521 W Main St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
909 sqft
A garden-style apartment community in Jeffersonville, these apartment homes feature oak hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, in-home laundry, and spacious storage. Amenities include a pool, a gym and a fountain courtyard.
Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
40 Units Available
Hanover King of Prussia
625 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,344
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,551
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,051
1218 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover King of Prussia in King of Prussia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
AVE King of Prussia
555 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,605
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,852
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,551
1217 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE King of Prussia for your new home! Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in Suburban Philadelphia.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
43 Units Available
The Point at Phoenixville
45 N Main St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
$1,470
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1124 sqft
Upscale apartments with hardwood floors and patios/balconies. Spacious layouts. Residents have access to a cafe, shuffleboard and a pool. Near Friendship Field if you want to play sports. Close to the Schuylkill River.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
18 Units Available
Phoenix Village
131 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1070 sqft
Within walking distances to area shops and restaurants. Stunning landscaping, courtyard and game room. Apartments feature open floor plans, lots of storage and gourmet kitchens. Patios and balconies provide excellent views.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
14 Units Available
DeKalb
2609 Dekalb Pike, Norristown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1061 sqft
Minutes to Northtowne Plaza and East Norriton Township Park. Also close to Route 202. Mid-rise apartment community with an outdoor swimming pool and two 24-hour fitness centers. Rent includes many utilities.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
16 Units Available
Westover Club Apartments
18 Westover Club Dr, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,035
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
992 sqft
Elegant homes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Community includes a 24-hour gym. Parking available on site. Golf at the nearby Club at Shannondell Golf. Easy access to I-76.
Last updated June 13 at 01:08am
$
37 Units Available
Hanover Town Center
350 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,468
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1250 sqft
Hanover Town Center is luxury at its finest. Located in King of Prussia's Village at Valley Forge, we are excited to share our upscale property with you. Our apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and modern finishes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Madison Providence
550 Campus Dr, Collegeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments just minutes away from Routes 422 and 29 with easy access to employers, shopping and dining. New apartments and townhomes with designer kitchens and a community with a pool and outdoor living area.
Last updated June 11 at 04:17pm
$
61 Units Available
The Smith Valley Forge
580 South Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,406
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1176 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS. Enjoy refined apartment living in a premier location next to the King of Prussia Town Center with a world of convenience just steps away, so you won't have to think twice about what's for dinner or where to meet up with friends.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
251 Dekalb
251 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,199
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1213 sqft
Modern. Vibrant. Grand. Experience a level of luxury that's unprecedented among other King of Prussia apartments.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
20 WOODSTREAM DRIVE
20 Woodstream Drive, Chesterbrook, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2627 sqft
Tucked into the landscape of Valley Stream in one of the most Beautiful Neighborhoods in Chesterbrook and backing to Woods and Walking Trails, this Bradford Crossing LARGE END Unit is a must see from the Finished Walk-Out Basement, Open Floor plan

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1525 W MAIN STREET
1525 West Main Street, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2170 sqft
Beautiful farmhouse colonial on large lot, (lawn cutting included with rent) has been completely renovated.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1419 STATE ROAD
1419 State Rd, Chester County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to this newly renovated farmhouse duplex in Schuylkill Township. This first floor apartment offers use of the covered porch, huge living/ dining room with decorative stone mantle.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
108 FIR DRIVE
108 Fir Drive, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1560 sqft
FABULOUS unit in the ever popular Perkiomen Woods community and SPRINGFORD School District. There is PLENTY of room in the bright and cheery home. Newer laminate flooring throughout the first floor.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Main street Village
68 Main Street, Chesterbrook, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2438 sqft
Lovely and spacious traditional townhouse in the charming Main Street Village of beautiful Chesterbrook. The first floor entrance foyer adjoins the formal dining room featuring hardwood floors.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
388 DRUMMERS LANE
388 Drummers Lane, Chester County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
819 sqft
Welcome to this Bright and Spacious corner unit located in the Desirable and In Demand Glenhardie complex.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
528 LOWER EAST VALLEY FORGE ROAD
528 Lower East Valley Forge Rd, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1502 sqft
Great renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath twin on a secluded street in King of Prussia that could be a model home for Pottery Barn. From the front porch to the fenced yard with a covered patio, this open concept home has it all.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
56 CABOT DRIVE
56 Cabot Drive, Chesterbrook, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1802 sqft
Spacious & Bright Townhome In The Highly Desirable Newport Village In Chesterbook! If convenience is what you seek, you will find it here.
City Guide for Audubon, PA

Audubon is home of the historic landmark of Mill Grove. This was the first American home of the renowned artist, author, and naturalist John James Audubon back in the year 1762. Chirp, chirp! He was renowned for his studies to document all types of American birds.

The peaceful community of Audubon, Pennsylvania is an unincorporated and census-designated place located in the county of Montgomery, with a population of about 8,400 people. This perfectly fun-sized community takes up about four and a half miles of land space with a few small ponds and streams within its borders. All the better for enjoying nature -- particularly the kind of nature involving birds -- with a name like Audubon, what did you expect? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Audubon, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Audubon renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

