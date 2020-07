Amenities

3 Bedroom nice home with small yard half bath on first floor and full bath on second floor. No photos yet house is currently being worked on and then will be rented. Drive by and see what you think first. Applications on BrokersRealtyPM.com You can also rent the garage with the house for only 75.00 extra Rent does not include any utilities. Rent is base rent you pay all other utilities and you must have renters insurance. Pets are allowed with a pet addendum 100.00 non refundable pet fee and 25.00 per month per pet. No pets from the insurance restricted breads list google it before you ask. Home will be reinspect this week and will be ready for move in. We do not hold homes we are an equal housing opportunity company. Fill out your application on line on our site prior to calling the office. BrokersRealtyPMdotcom. Once application is filled out we will set up a showing not prior. This is for your safety and ours. If Covid shuts Real Estate down again we will upload a 3D tour for you to see the home.