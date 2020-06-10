2815 HAVERFORD ROAD

Amenities

4 Br, 2.5 Ba, One Car Garage, fenced yard twin home available for rent in desirable Ardmore Park! New hardwood floor on the 1st floor! On the first floor, this home boasts a spacious living room, fireplace, dining room, and kitchen with an eat-in area and access to the driveway. Spacious basement perfect for storage with a half-bath and laundry area is also available. On the second floor, you will find three spacious bedrooms, along with a full bath and linen closet. The third level has an additional finished bedroom/bonus room, along with another full bath! Enjoy your additional outside space, a large fenced in yard, attached garage, 3 car parking drive way, and a spacious patio. This home is minutes away from Septa Station, just across street to the high speed line with easy access to Philly; walking distance to Elwell Field for play grounds and sport fields and close to all shopping and restaurants. Minimum 24 month lease required. Pet needs owner's permission case by case. All tenants must pass a criminal and credit background check. Available ASAP.