2815 HAVERFORD ROAD
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:04 AM

2815 HAVERFORD ROAD

2815 Haverford Road · (856) 722-8090
Location

2815 Haverford Road, Ardmore, PA 19003
Ardmore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1842 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
4 Br, 2.5 Ba, One Car Garage, fenced yard twin home available for rent in desirable Ardmore Park! New hardwood floor on the 1st floor! On the first floor, this home boasts a spacious living room, fireplace, dining room, and kitchen with an eat-in area and access to the driveway. Spacious basement perfect for storage with a half-bath and laundry area is also available. On the second floor, you will find three spacious bedrooms, along with a full bath and linen closet. The third level has an additional finished bedroom/bonus room, along with another full bath! Enjoy your additional outside space, a large fenced in yard, attached garage, 3 car parking drive way, and a spacious patio. This home is minutes away from Septa Station, just across street to the high speed line with easy access to Philly; walking distance to Elwell Field for play grounds and sport fields and close to all shopping and restaurants. Minimum 24 month lease required. Pet needs owner's permission case by case. All tenants must pass a criminal and credit background check. Available ASAP.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2815 HAVERFORD ROAD have any available units?
2815 HAVERFORD ROAD has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2815 HAVERFORD ROAD have?
Some of 2815 HAVERFORD ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2815 HAVERFORD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2815 HAVERFORD ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2815 HAVERFORD ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2815 HAVERFORD ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 2815 HAVERFORD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2815 HAVERFORD ROAD does offer parking.
Does 2815 HAVERFORD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2815 HAVERFORD ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2815 HAVERFORD ROAD have a pool?
No, 2815 HAVERFORD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2815 HAVERFORD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2815 HAVERFORD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2815 HAVERFORD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2815 HAVERFORD ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2815 HAVERFORD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2815 HAVERFORD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
One Ardmore
24 Cricket Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
Oakwynne House
1209 West Wynnewood Road
Ardmore, PA 19003
The Athens
11 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003

