Ambridge, PA
801 23rd Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

801 23rd Street

801 23rd Street · (833) 207-4309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

801 23rd Street, Ambridge, PA 15003

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $500 · Avail. now

$500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
This basement level apartment is easy access to downtown Pittsburgh via route 65.
Pittsburgh International Airport is not too far away! Near Harmony Township, Baden, Aliquippa, Crescent Township, Leetsdale, Bell Acres and Moon Township.

HIGHLIGHTS
- ALL utilities included in rent
- There is access to the coin operated laundry room off of the kitchen.
- This apartment also has it's own separate entrance.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS
- Renters Insurance is required
- Application required for all adults for credit, criminal, and eviction history

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5849791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 23rd Street have any available units?
801 23rd Street has a unit available for $500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 801 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
801 23rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 23rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 23rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 801 23rd Street offer parking?
No, 801 23rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 801 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 23rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 801 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 801 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 801 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 801 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 23rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 23rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 23rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
