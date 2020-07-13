Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ambler Crossing.
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
alarm system
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Experience the brand NEW Ambler Crossing! Featuring the latest in upgrades and finishes, our new community is nestled in a trendy setting combined with the convenience of being close to great shopping and dining. Ambler Crossing is conveniently located near the Fort Washington exit of the PA turnpike and Montgomeryville Mall. Both Septa bus and rail lines travel through Ambler, making access to Philadelphia and major suburban communities like Blue Bell & Montgomeryville, convenient. Stay tuned for exciting updates and improvements to the community.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $64 per applicant
Deposit: $200 holding fee
Move-in Fees: First month + 1 month security due prior to move in, $50 U&O fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 0
Storage Details: Yes
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Ambler Crossing have any available units?
Ambler Crossing has 2 units available starting at $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Ambler Crossing have?
Some of Ambler Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ambler Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Ambler Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ambler Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Ambler Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Ambler Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Ambler Crossing offers parking.
Does Ambler Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ambler Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ambler Crossing have a pool?
No, Ambler Crossing does not have a pool.
Does Ambler Crossing have accessible units?
No, Ambler Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Ambler Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ambler Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does Ambler Crossing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ambler Crossing has units with air conditioning.