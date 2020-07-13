Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance alarm system cc payments e-payments guest parking new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Experience the brand NEW Ambler Crossing! Featuring the latest in upgrades and finishes, our new community is nestled in a trendy setting combined with the convenience of being close to great shopping and dining. Ambler Crossing is conveniently located near the Fort Washington exit of the PA turnpike and Montgomeryville Mall. Both Septa bus and rail lines travel through Ambler, making access to Philadelphia and major suburban communities like Blue Bell & Montgomeryville, convenient. Stay tuned for exciting updates and improvements to the community.