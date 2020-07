Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher 24hr maintenance parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking on-site laundry 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking

Located in the town of Ambler, a borough of Montgomery County, we are just 16 miles north of the city center of Philadelphia. The cross streets are School Street and Ainsworth Street. Forest Ave apartments is just minutes from the Wissahickson creek, two blocks from the Ambler theaters, and around the corner from Wissahickon Public Library. Ambler is served by Septa’s Lansdale Doylestown Rail Line, and Septa bus routes #94 and #95.