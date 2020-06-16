All apartments in Altoona
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:57 AM

2960 Gwin Road - Sunview B(R)_B

2960 Gwin Road · (814) 944-8354
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2960 Gwin Road, Altoona, PA 16601
Ivyside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
The Utilities for this unit are $110 a month from August - April. The Sunview Duplex Units offer 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, laundry, air conditioning, and houses 4 students on each side. The units are non-smoking and are about a 1-minute walk to the Penn State Altoona Campus. The units are carpeted, fully furnished, and appliances are included. Each unit has a separate entry lock, and individual bedroom locks. The Sunview Duplex also offers off street parking, provides resident assistants, uniformed security and access to the main Pennview Office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2960 Gwin Road - Sunview B(R)_B have any available units?
2960 Gwin Road - Sunview B(R)_B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altoona, PA.
What amenities does 2960 Gwin Road - Sunview B(R)_B have?
Some of 2960 Gwin Road - Sunview B(R)_B's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2960 Gwin Road - Sunview B(R)_B currently offering any rent specials?
2960 Gwin Road - Sunview B(R)_B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2960 Gwin Road - Sunview B(R)_B pet-friendly?
No, 2960 Gwin Road - Sunview B(R)_B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altoona.
Does 2960 Gwin Road - Sunview B(R)_B offer parking?
Yes, 2960 Gwin Road - Sunview B(R)_B does offer parking.
Does 2960 Gwin Road - Sunview B(R)_B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2960 Gwin Road - Sunview B(R)_B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2960 Gwin Road - Sunview B(R)_B have a pool?
No, 2960 Gwin Road - Sunview B(R)_B does not have a pool.
Does 2960 Gwin Road - Sunview B(R)_B have accessible units?
No, 2960 Gwin Road - Sunview B(R)_B does not have accessible units.
Does 2960 Gwin Road - Sunview B(R)_B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2960 Gwin Road - Sunview B(R)_B has units with dishwashers.
Does 2960 Gwin Road - Sunview B(R)_B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2960 Gwin Road - Sunview B(R)_B has units with air conditioning.
