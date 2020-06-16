2960 Gwin Road - Sunview B(R)_B

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking gym air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking internet access

The Utilities for this unit are $110 a month from August - April. The Sunview Duplex Units offer 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, laundry, air conditioning, and houses 4 students on each side. The units are non-smoking and are about a 1-minute walk to the Penn State Altoona Campus. The units are carpeted, fully furnished, and appliances are included. Each unit has a separate entry lock, and individual bedroom locks. The Sunview Duplex also offers off street parking, provides resident assistants, uniformed security and access to the main Pennview Office.