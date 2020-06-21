2700 Wehnwood Road - Pepsi_C

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking internet access

The Utilities for this unit are $110 a month from August - April. The Pepsi House Offers 5 bedrooms, two bathrooms, laundry, and houses 5 students in the upper unit and has 2 bedrooms, two bathrooms, laundry and houses 2 students in the lower unit. The units are located 5 minutes from the Penn State Altoona campus and all units are non-smoking. The House has separate entry lock, and individual bedroom locks, a deck, provides resident assistants, uniformed security, and access to the main Pennview Office.