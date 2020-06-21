All apartments in Altoona
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:29 AM

2700 Wehnwood Road - Pepsi_C

2700 Wehnwood Road · (814) 944-8354
Location

2700 Wehnwood Road, Altoona, PA 16601
Ivyside

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
microwave
Unit Amenities
The Utilities for this unit are $110 a month from August - April. The Pepsi House Offers 5 bedrooms, two bathrooms, laundry, and houses 5 students in the upper unit and has 2 bedrooms, two bathrooms, laundry and houses 2 students in the lower unit. The units are located 5 minutes from the Penn State Altoona campus and all units are non-smoking. The House has separate entry lock, and individual bedroom locks, a deck, provides resident assistants, uniformed security, and access to the main Pennview Office. The units are located 5 minutes from the Penn State Altoona campus and all units are non-smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Wehnwood Road - Pepsi_C have any available units?
2700 Wehnwood Road - Pepsi_C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altoona, PA.
What amenities does 2700 Wehnwood Road - Pepsi_C have?
Some of 2700 Wehnwood Road - Pepsi_C's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 Wehnwood Road - Pepsi_C currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Wehnwood Road - Pepsi_C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Wehnwood Road - Pepsi_C pet-friendly?
No, 2700 Wehnwood Road - Pepsi_C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altoona.
Does 2700 Wehnwood Road - Pepsi_C offer parking?
Yes, 2700 Wehnwood Road - Pepsi_C does offer parking.
Does 2700 Wehnwood Road - Pepsi_C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 Wehnwood Road - Pepsi_C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Wehnwood Road - Pepsi_C have a pool?
No, 2700 Wehnwood Road - Pepsi_C does not have a pool.
Does 2700 Wehnwood Road - Pepsi_C have accessible units?
No, 2700 Wehnwood Road - Pepsi_C does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Wehnwood Road - Pepsi_C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2700 Wehnwood Road - Pepsi_C has units with dishwashers.
Does 2700 Wehnwood Road - Pepsi_C have units with air conditioning?
No, 2700 Wehnwood Road - Pepsi_C does not have units with air conditioning.
