Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:55 AM

Society Hill at Lehigh Park

1216 W Cumberland St · (833) 975-2209
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1216 W Cumberland St, Allentown, PA 18103
Lehigh Parkway

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1229-9 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Society Hill at Lehigh Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
smoke-free community
Indulge in the spacious and scenic living of Society Hill at Lehigh Park, a friendly and relaxing community overlooking the picturesque Lehigh Park. Settle into one of our bright and spacious floor plans, providing the privacy of a residential home with the convenience of community living. Enjoy our elegant colonial-style setting located within walking distance of convenient shopping, restaurants and parks, in the heart of Lehigh Valley, just minutes away from the PA Turnpike, I-78/309 and Hwy. 22.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Trash
Application Fee: $40.00 application fee per applicant
Deposit: Security deposit of 1 months rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $15
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $15
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Society Hill at Lehigh Park have any available units?
Society Hill at Lehigh Park has a unit available for $1,140 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Society Hill at Lehigh Park have?
Some of Society Hill at Lehigh Park's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Society Hill at Lehigh Park currently offering any rent specials?
Society Hill at Lehigh Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Society Hill at Lehigh Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Society Hill at Lehigh Park is pet friendly.
Does Society Hill at Lehigh Park offer parking?
Yes, Society Hill at Lehigh Park offers parking.
Does Society Hill at Lehigh Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Society Hill at Lehigh Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Society Hill at Lehigh Park have a pool?
No, Society Hill at Lehigh Park does not have a pool.
Does Society Hill at Lehigh Park have accessible units?
No, Society Hill at Lehigh Park does not have accessible units.
Does Society Hill at Lehigh Park have units with dishwashers?
No, Society Hill at Lehigh Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Society Hill at Lehigh Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Society Hill at Lehigh Park has units with air conditioning.

