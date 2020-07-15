Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors refrigerator bathtub oven range recently renovated smoke-free units Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal smoke-free community

Indulge in the spacious and scenic living of Society Hill at Lehigh Park, a friendly and relaxing community overlooking the picturesque Lehigh Park. Settle into one of our bright and spacious floor plans, providing the privacy of a residential home with the convenience of community living. Enjoy our elegant colonial-style setting located within walking distance of convenient shopping, restaurants and parks, in the heart of Lehigh Valley, just minutes away from the PA Turnpike, I-78/309 and Hwy. 22.