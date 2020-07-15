Olde Towne Apartments.

Amenities
100 Ramapo Trail H-9 Available 08/15/20 Our distinctive community, located in beautiful Upper Macungie Township, offers affordable living in a quiet suburban setting with many conveniences. All of our apartments are two bedroom, two bathroom ranging in price from $1,270-$1,360. Our square footage ranges from 1,106-1,139 sq. ft. We have a spacious fitness center and wi-fi caf available 24/7. Every apartment includes a full sized Washer/Dryer, refrigerator/freezer, gas range/oven, built-in microwave, garbage disposal, pre-wired phone/cable jacks in multiple rooms, Venetian and vertical blinds on all the windows in the apt. Trash removal, snow removal and all maintenance is included as well. Call today to schedule your personal tour.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2375590)