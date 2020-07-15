Olde Towne Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage smoke-free units Property Amenities internet cafe 24hr gym internet access accessible parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal smoke-free community

100 Ramapo Trail H-9 Available 08/15/20 Our distinctive community, located in beautiful Upper Macungie Township, offers affordable living in a quiet suburban setting with many conveniences. All of our apartments are two bedroom, two bathroom ranging in price from $1,270-$1,360. Our square footage ranges from 1,106-1,139 sq. ft. We have a spacious fitness center and wi-fi caf available 24/7. Every apartment includes a full sized Washer/Dryer, refrigerator/freezer, gas range/oven, built-in microwave, garbage disposal, pre-wired phone/cable jacks in multiple rooms, Venetian and vertical blinds on all the windows in the apt. Trash removal, snow removal and all maintenance is included as well. Call today to schedule your personal tour.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2375590)