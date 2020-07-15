All apartments in Allentown
Olde Towne Apartments
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:07 AM

Olde Towne Apartments

100 Ramapo Trl · (610) 609-8616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Ramapo Trl, Allentown, PA 18104

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 month AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Olde Towne Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
internet cafe
24hr gym
internet access
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
smoke-free community
100 Ramapo Trail H-9 Available 08/15/20 Our distinctive community, located in beautiful Upper Macungie Township, offers affordable living in a quiet suburban setting with many conveniences. All of our apartments are two bedroom, two bathroom ranging in price from $1,270-$1,360. Our square footage ranges from 1,106-1,139 sq. ft. We have a spacious fitness center and wi-fi caf available 24/7. Every apartment includes a full sized Washer/Dryer, refrigerator/freezer, gas range/oven, built-in microwave, garbage disposal, pre-wired phone/cable jacks in multiple rooms, Venetian and vertical blinds on all the windows in the apt. Trash removal, snow removal and all maintenance is included as well. Call today to schedule your personal tour.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2375590)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12, 18, 24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Olde Towne Apartments have any available units?
Olde Towne Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allentown, PA.
What amenities does Olde Towne Apartments have?
Some of Olde Towne Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Olde Towne Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Olde Towne Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Olde Towne Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Olde Towne Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allentown.
Does Olde Towne Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Olde Towne Apartments offers parking.
Does Olde Towne Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Olde Towne Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Olde Towne Apartments have a pool?
No, Olde Towne Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Olde Towne Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Olde Towne Apartments has accessible units.
Does Olde Towne Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Olde Towne Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Olde Towne Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Olde Towne Apartments has units with air conditioning.

