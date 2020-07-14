All apartments in Allentown
Allentown, PA
Madison at the Lakes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Madison at the Lakes

3218 W Cedar St · (610) 365-4132
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3218 W Cedar St, Allentown, PA 18104
Trexler Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2933 · Avail. now

$1,737

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1181 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Madison at the Lakes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Contact us today for a live **VIRTUAL TOUR** and experience our beautiful apartment homes and community conveniently from your home!

Our community offers residents an amenity-rich living experience in an attractive park-like setting surrounded by towering trees and abundant open space. Our 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments and townhomes are the largest in the desirable West End neighborhood of Allentown. Each apartment home has full-size washers and dryers, private outdoor patios or balconies, dedicated dining areas, and private direct entries allowing for mail delivery to your door.

With a Wegmans, Giant, Target, Panera, Starbucks, Chipotle, CVS, and many other retailers all within less than 1 mile from our community, Madison at the Lakes is the perfect location for convenient shopping and dining destinations.

*Additional utility: Basic Cable Included

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant ages 18+
Deposit: $200 Reservation Fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per dog, $20/month per cat
restrictions: Breed restrictions include Pit Bulls (Bull Terriers or American Staffordshire Terriers), Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Dobermans, Chows, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Wolf Hybrids, and Huskies. This applies to full or partial breeds.
Parking Details: Carport (fees apply) and open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Madison at the Lakes have any available units?
Madison at the Lakes has a unit available for $1,737 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Madison at the Lakes have?
Some of Madison at the Lakes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Madison at the Lakes currently offering any rent specials?
Madison at the Lakes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Madison at the Lakes pet-friendly?
Yes, Madison at the Lakes is pet friendly.
Does Madison at the Lakes offer parking?
Yes, Madison at the Lakes offers parking.
Does Madison at the Lakes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Madison at the Lakes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Madison at the Lakes have a pool?
Yes, Madison at the Lakes has a pool.
Does Madison at the Lakes have accessible units?
No, Madison at the Lakes does not have accessible units.
Does Madison at the Lakes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Madison at the Lakes has units with dishwashers.
Does Madison at the Lakes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Madison at the Lakes has units with air conditioning.
