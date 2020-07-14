Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse gym parking playground pool package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Our community offers residents an amenity-rich living experience in an attractive park-like setting surrounded by towering trees and abundant open space. Our 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments and townhomes are the largest in the desirable West End neighborhood of Allentown. Each apartment home has full-size washers and dryers, private outdoor patios or balconies, dedicated dining areas, and private direct entries allowing for mail delivery to your door.



With a Wegmans, Giant, Target, Panera, Starbucks, Chipotle, CVS, and many other retailers all within less than 1 mile from our community, Madison at the Lakes is the perfect location for convenient shopping and dining destinations.



*Additional utility: Basic Cable Included