Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:16 AM

Allendale

535 Cedar Hill Dr · (610) 595-9022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

535 Cedar Hill Dr, Allentown, PA 18109

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Allendale.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
basketball court
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
playground
Allendale Apartments offers spacious one and two bedroom garden apartments and three bedroom townhomes. A delightful community with a host of amenities await you. Professional management and maintenance staff assure you of the care-free lifestyle that you desire in apartment home living. Conveniently located in the heart of Pennsylvanias scenic Lehigh Valley, Allendale is close to the Lehigh Valley International Airport, Route 22, and the PA Turnpike. Great shopping, dining and entertainment are nearby at the popular Lehigh Valley Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Allendale have any available units?
Allendale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allentown, PA.
What amenities does Allendale have?
Some of Allendale's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Allendale currently offering any rent specials?
Allendale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Allendale pet-friendly?
Yes, Allendale is pet friendly.
Does Allendale offer parking?
Yes, Allendale offers parking.
Does Allendale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Allendale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Allendale have a pool?
Yes, Allendale has a pool.
Does Allendale have accessible units?
No, Allendale does not have accessible units.
Does Allendale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Allendale has units with dishwashers.
Does Allendale have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Allendale has units with air conditioning.

