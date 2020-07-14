Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly basketball court cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access online portal playground

Allendale Apartments offers spacious one and two bedroom garden apartments and three bedroom townhomes. A delightful community with a host of amenities await you. Professional management and maintenance staff assure you of the care-free lifestyle that you desire in apartment home living. Conveniently located in the heart of Pennsylvanias scenic Lehigh Valley, Allendale is close to the Lehigh Valley International Airport, Route 22, and the PA Turnpike. Great shopping, dining and entertainment are nearby at the popular Lehigh Valley Mall.